NHL Rumors: McDavid, Eichel, Kaprizov, Connor, Kempe, Robertson, and Hutson

Some big names are extension-eligible, with talks expected to be real soon

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: It’s believed that Connor McDavid will eventually sign a three-to-five-year contract extension. The longer it takes, the louder it will be in Edmonton. It could come in at $17 million on a mid-term deal, or does it go higher on a short-term deal?

Players like Jack Eichel and Kirill Kaprizov could wait until McDavid’s deal gets done. Kaprizov talks are expected to happen this week and there’s talk the Minnesota Wild could offer him an eight-year deal in the $120 to $130 million range – in the $16 million salary cap hit range. Eichel’s deal could be in the $13 million range.

Talks between the Winnipeg Jets and Kyle Connor are expected to get underway as early as this week. He could be looking at, at least $10 million.

Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe is looking for an eight-year deal in the $10 million range, while the Kings are looking at $9 million.

Talks between the Dallas Stars and Jason Robertson are expected to get underway in September. He’ll be an RFA after this season.

: Jeff Marek on the DLLS Stars Podcast last week: “In a perfect world, this guy is on the Dallas Stars, issue is we live in a salary cap universe; I think there is a number the Stars are comfortable with.” NHL Rumour Report: Marek: “I’m sure Jim Nill knows what he can get for Jason Robertson out there, in case he needs to pull the trigger; there’s a line that Jim Nill won’t cross.”

Montreal Canadiens GM wouldn’t say much regarding a Lane Hutson contract extension

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes, when asked about the contract talks with defenseman Lane Hutson, who has a year left on his contract.

“I’d prefer to say nothing. We’ve always said nothing in terms of commenting on contracts, so we’ll work away on things. I’ve always believed that when people make comments, things get misinterpreted, expectations are created and false narratives. Like we’ve done with every other player, when the contract’s concluded, then we’ll announce it.”

