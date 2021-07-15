NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks, and the Colorado Avalanche

Wild trying to bring defenseman back to N.A.

Michael Russo: The Minnesota Wild have been having contract talks with defenseman Brennan Menell and are trying to get him back playing in North America.

He was second in defenseman scoring in the KHL last season. Two years ago he was second in AHL defensemen scoring with 47 points, and he lead all defensemen with 42 assists.

Oilers make a contract offer to Larsson

Ryan Rishaug: The Edmonton Oilers have made defenseman Adam Larsson a contract offer and he is considering it. Negotiations between the two sides continue. There are several different options at play as talks continue.

Short-term deals for Pettersson and Hughes?

Rick Dhaliwal: Elliotte Friedman on CHEK TV on Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes contracts: “Looks like short term deals, Pettersson looks like in Barzal range, hard to nail down Hughes numbers.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Friedman on Vancouver Canucks defenseman Nate Schmidt: “Canucks are considering moving him, his name is out there, Vancouver will try it. I don’t think either side is 100% crazy about the fit.

Grubauer hopes they can work something out

Sean Keeler of the Denver Post: Colorado Avalanche pending UFA goaltender Philipp Grubauer when asked if the Avalanche were his top choice.