NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens, and the New York Rangers

Wild can keep an eye on teams that may need to shed some salary

Michael Russo: The Minnesota Wild have some extra salary cap space after trading defenseman Dmitry Kulikov. GM Bill Guerin now has some space for a trade if he so chooses.

A team that is close to the salary cap or over it may become a little more desperate as the season approaches.

What a four-year deal for Kirby Dach could look like

Eric Engels: Looked into the status of RFA forward Kirby Dach and the Montreal Canadiens with Elliotte Friedman this past week. It looks like one of the options they have been talking about is a four-year extension at around $3.5 million per season.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if a deal gets done around that number.

Eric Engels: If Dach were to sign a four-year deal, he’d be a year away from being an unrestricted free agent.

Could the Canadiens be interested in Nils Lundkvist?

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens spoke with the New York Rangers about some of their prospects in the past, and they could revisit talks with the Rangers involving defenseman Nils Lundkvist, who has asked for a change of scenery.

Lundkvist would fill an organizational need for the Canadiens.

Canadiens executive VP Jeff Gorton was the GM of the Rangers from 2015 to 2020, so the connection makes sense.

At the 2021 NHL trade deadline, the teams had discussed Artturi Lehkonen and Ben Chiarot.

Back in July GM Kent Hughes said they’d been looking for a right-handed defenseman on the trade market or on the waiver wire.

“If we can find, and we believe that there will be, either via trade or the waiver process, right-shot D that become available to us, then we’re going to continue to study that.”