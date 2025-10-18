NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and the Edmonton Oilers

Quick hits on Montreal Canadiens Brendan Gallagher, Jayden Struble, and Mike Matheson

Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette: (mailbag) 33-year-old Brendan Gallagher has a year left on his deal at $6.5 million and likely won’t be traded before the end of it. It allows the younger players more time to develop, and he was third in goals last season with 21 in just under 14 minutes a game.

It’s possible that the Montreal Canadiens use defenseman Jayden Struble as trade bait, but they have traded three young defensemen in the last 4 months – Jordan Harris, Justin Barron and Logan Mailloux.

It will be interesting to see if the Canadiens sign Mike Matheson to a contract extension or if they’ll open the roster spot for a young defenseman.

The Edmonton Oilers have some needs, but have limited cap space and assets

David Staples of the Edmonton Journal: Will the Edmonton Oilers have interest in Buffalo Sabres pending UFA forward Alex Tuch if he becomes available? Given their salary cap situation, it’s hard to see the Oilers being able to add/fit in a No. 1 goalie or top-line forward.

The Oilers also don’t have a lot of top trade assets. They don’t have a 2026 first-round pick. Bob Stauffer said that the Oilers are open to moving their 2027 first-round pick, but will teams be interested in a likely late-round pick and waiting until 2027? To sweeten a deal and move out some salary, only Stuart Skinner, Brett Kulak and Evan Bouchard make over $2 million and don’t have trade protection.

Bouchard isn’t going anywhere. If they’re trading Skinner, his value likely isn’t much. Trading Kulak and his $2.75 million means they have to be comfortable that they have a replacement, which seems unlikely.

Trading a prospect like Isaac Howard, Arto Leppanen, Roby Jarventie, Viljama Marjala, or Josh Samanski are possibilities.

A bigger move may have to wait until the offseason, when they have more salary cap space to work with.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.