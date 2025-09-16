NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby and two other potential options for the Montreal Canadiens

Arpon Basu of The Athletic: Sidney Crosby didn’t really say that he has no interest in being traded and that he intends to finish his career in Pittsburgh. He didn’t really confirm or deny that he may welcome a trade at some point.

Given the Montreal Canadiens’ prospect pool and the desire for someone like Crosby, it’s hard not to see them as a possible fit. The Penguins would definitely be looking for a haul of young prospects/players and picks.

The Canadiens would have some untouchable pieces, ones that they view as part of the core group going forward. They’d want Ivan Demidov to play with Crosby, not trade them for each other. The Habs would need to send roster player(s) to the Penguins as well to make the money work.

Of course there would be other interested teams. According to Corey Pronman’s organizational prospect pipeline rankings, those teams’ prospects are towards the bottom of the league: Colorado Avalanche (worst), Tampa Bay Lightning (28th), and New York Rangers (24th).

There could be some other centers that the Canadiens look at if their teams get off to a slow start. The New York Islanders could look to rebuild and make Bo Horvat available. Pavel Zacha in Boston could be another option.

Sidney Crosby Doesn’t Want to Leave Pittsburgh

Seth Rorabaugh of Tribube-Review Sports: Sidney Crosby: “This is where I want to be. I love it here.”

Wes Crobsy of NHL.com: Sidney Crosby: “There’s a lot of narratives out there, and I don’t think a lot of those have come from me, so this is where I want to be. I love it here. I can’t keep having to answer the same question over again because of these narratives, you know?”

NHLRumors.com Note: It’s clear Sidney Crosby is getting tired of answering questions about his future. Most agree that his agent, Pat Brisson, doesn’t say the things he said he would if he hadn’t spoken to his client. Hard to think they didn’t have a conversation beforehand. But Crosby holds all the cards. Until he decides he wants out, he will remain a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

