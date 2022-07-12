NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Colorado Avalanche, Buffalo Sabres, and the Edmonton Oilers

The Canadiens have had a trade pending for days?

Patrick Lortie: Renaud Lavoie reported that the Montreal Canadiens have had a trade pending since Friday.

The players and team involved is pure speculation.

Forward Ryan Poehling has been shopped around the league since the draft last week.

The Canadiens are looking to shed salary.

Burakovsky likely headed to free agency

Pierre LeBrun: As of yesterday, Andre Burakovsky‘s agent, Kevin Epp, said that Burakovsky appears to be going to the open market on Wednesday. He does expect to hear from the Avalanche before free agency opens.

Pilut getting closer to an NHL return

Paul Hamilton: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said that they are awaiting some paperwork to make sure that defenseman Lawrence Pilut has been officially released from his KHL contract.

Should the Oilers be eyeing Nicolas Deslauriers?

Jim Matheson: There has been a lot of talk about the Edmonton Oilers signing a goaltender and either Evander Kane or Claude Giroux.

One player believes they will be after is winger Nicolas Deslauriers. He could be a fourth-liner that brings toughness to replace Zack Kassian.

Oilers UFA Brett Kulak heading to free agency

Frank Seravalli: It is expected that Edmonton Oilers pending UFA defenseman Brett Kulak will go to free agency tomorrow.

The Oilers met with Kulak’s reps today but haven’t been able to find common ground.

The Oilers will have some decisions to make with regards to their blueline.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Source confirms that Kulak will test free agency.

Kurt Leavins: “I would like Brett Kulak back, too. But I also think you need to be a little cautious not to block Philip Broberg with the wrong size or length of contract.”