NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Don Waddell

Comparables for Montreal Canadiens Arber Xhekaj

Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey Now: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj is a pending RFA.

Comparables from the Canadiens side of things could include Jordan Harris (Canadiens – two years at $1.4 million per), Jeremy Lauzon (Predators – two years at $2 million per) and Brett Kulak‘s 2019-20 deal with the Canadiens (three year at $1.85 million per).

A Don Waddell, Columbus Blue Jackets announcement could come next week

Pierre LeBrun: Have been hearing that Don Waddell will be hired by the Columbus Blue Jackets and an announcement should come this week. Nothing is official or finalized but they are progressing to a deal.

Darren Dreger: Was told that there was almost a deal done on Friday. It is a holiday weekend in the U.S., so that could be holding things up a bit. No final decisions on role have been finalized.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Aaron Sorkin Couldn’t Have Written a Better Ending, on Don Waddell and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Friedman: “Now, as I reported, he interviewed in Columbus on Thursday. He wouldn’t confirm that. The Blue Jackets wouldn’t confirm that. But enough people seem to know about it that it happened.

And I do think he’s a legitimate contender there. And one of the reasons I think he’s a legitimate contender is because Columbus is looking for somebody with experience. He certainly has it. Columbus is looking for, potentially a top hockey person. Which he’s been. And also, I think they could be making business hires too, and Waddell is a very sharp businessman.

So you know, I don’t know exactly what this is going to end up being if he ends up there, because we’re still waiting on the possibility the Blue Jackets could talk to other people. But I do believe he’s a serious contender for a job there. A big job there.”