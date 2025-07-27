NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens Have Time for a Lane Hutson Extension

The Montreal Canadiens Can Be Patient with a Lane Hutson Extension

Jim Biringer of NHLRumors.com, Full Press Hockey, and RG Media joined TSN Radio in Montreal on Tuesday. He was asked about the Montreal Canadiens when we can expect a contract extension for Lane Hutson.

Host: “Okay, so Jim, let me ask you something. Man, we had this conversation with Gallo yesterday here on the drive show. And everybody, it seems like the fan base, our listeners, the texters, the tweets here at TSN 690, it’s been a good off-season for the Canadiens. Most people, if not all, like the Noah Dobson move. They like the Zachary Buldoc move. They’ve liked what they’ve seen thus far.

But the big question mark going forward, Lane Hutson, that contract. When is that extension signed? What is it going to be worth? So if you have to wager a coffee here, like Habs fans are expecting that contract to be done. Is that something that they should be expecting between now and opening night, between now and Christmas? Or do you think it takes it into next off-season?”

Jim Biringer: “Lane Hutson is going to get paid is what he’s worth, and I think that was a big sticking point, in my opinion, to the Noah Dobson trade and that contract extension. We know what Kent Hughes and Jeff Gordon like to do. Salary structure. My guess is the reason why Noah Dobson coming at 9.5 is that Hutson is going to get around $10 million, and he’s worth it.

But again, that was last year. He had a really good rookie year. Won Rookie of the Year, Calder Trophy, set records. They can wait this thing out again. It can go into next year. It’s not all Panic at the Disco. We don’t have to worry about it. Everybody’s going off in different directions. They have time to do this and they could get it done during the year. And that’s the best thing about this, right? There’s no rush on it if it was next season and he wasn’t signed, yeah, then I would have panic.

But right now, I think you if they get it done before training camp, and they get it done before the season, all well and good, but they have time. They have some patience here with this Lane Hutson extension, and I think he’ll get his long-term extension. He’ll be with the Canadiens a long, long time. There’s no need to rush into it.

Let’s see how the second season plays out. Everybody expects him to sign long-term with Montreal.”

