NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers, and the Edmonton Oilers

Pierre LeBrun: The Montreal Canadiens have started asking teams about permission to speak with potential GM candidates.

Believe they have asked permission to speak with Roberto Luongo, Daniel Briere and Mathieu Darche.

The process will take time but it has started.

Renaud Lavoie: The Canadiens will start virtual interviews this week for their next GM.

GM Jeff Gorton will be out scouting some games and will meet up with some prospects who are playing in the U.S.

What will the Rangers do with Strome and Chytil?

Jim Matheson of Edmonton Journal: It will be interesting to see what the New York Rangers do with pending UFA Ryan Strome. He carries a $4.5 million salary cap hit, which isn’t much for a second-line center. The Philadelphia Flyers gave Kevin Hayes $7.1 million on a long-term deal.

Think that the New York Rangers will trade Filip Chytil this offseason. He carries a $2.3 million but he’s not a second-line center and he’s not a role-playing centerman.

Three needs for the Edmonton Oilers

David Staples of the Edmonton Journal: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland has never fired a coach during the season and can’t see him doing it now. Now, if the Oilers continue to lose, that might change.

The Oilers could look to make a trade, which would mostly be for a goaltender. A big trade could ‘jolt’ the team. They’ve also been weak on the left side of their blue line. Their third-line center position has been a mess.

One of the above areas needs to be addressed sooner than later. think they should acquire a goaltender. Smith’s injury status and Mikko Koskinen may not be enough. They can hope that Duncan Keith can step it up on the left side and that Derek Ryan can take the third-line slot.