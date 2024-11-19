NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, San Jose Sharks, and the New Jersey Devils

Are the Montreal Canadiens eyeing someone’s head coach?

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Heard from a Montreal source that the Canadiens could be paying attention to what happens with Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery. Montgomery is from Montreal and is bilingual. The Canadiens under Martin St. Louis are having the season they envisioned so far this season. This is a theory and not a report.

The Canadiens and Sharks have right-handed defensemen that will interest teams

Marco D’Amico of RG.org: The Montreal Canadiens are among the teams that will be looking to move out some assets between now and the March 7th NHL trade deadline.

Two sources have said that the trade market for right-handed defensemen is thin at the moment, and the the San Jose Sharks and Canadiens are position well at the moment.

The Sharks have Cody Ceci and Jan Rutta, and the Canadiens have David Savard.

A source didn’t know if Savard could net the Canadiens a first-round pick, but he’s heading that Savard will likely be moved.

An Eastern Conference source said his team tried to acquire Savard at the deadline last year but they couldn’t get the cap hit and the extra year to work. He admits those talks will likely happen again this year as he’s on an expiring contract.

A Western Conference source said if they can get a first-round pick or a good prospect, they should move him.

Another source said he wouldn’t be surprised if they moved him well before the deadline to avoid any extra risk of injury.

Two Penguins trade options for the New Jersey Devils

James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins are open for business and the New Jersey Devils could use some help on their fourth line. The Penguins traded Lars Eller to the Capitals, so an inter-division trade doesn’t scare them.

Trade options could include Drew O’Connor (who is a New Jersey native and a rental at $925,000), Anthony Beauvillier (pending UFA at $1.25 million).

