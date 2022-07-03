NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks, and Trade Candidates

Canadiens looking for a top-10 pick

Bruce Garrioch: The Montreal Canadiens have contacted every team that is drafting in the top 10 as they are looking to add another top pick.

Tyler Myers agent on the trade rumors

Rick Dhaliwal: The agent for Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers, JP Barry, on the trade rumors:

“He has been hearing those since the day he signed, the team is happy with him, there is no truth to any of that as far as I know.”

Rory Boylen of Sportsnet: Looking at some players who could be traded this offseason.

Alex DeBrincat – Chicago Blackhawks – A year left on his contract and is two years away from being a UFA.

J.T. Miller – Vancouver Canucks – If they can’t extend at a reasonable price they could move him. Could be a draft day trade.

Conor Garland – Vancouver Canucks – If they don’t trade Brock Boeser (article written before he re-signed) or J.T. Miller, he’s their next best trade asset. Four years left at $4.95 million. Tanner Pearson is another trade candidate.

John Gibson – Anaheim Ducks – Has five years left at $6.4 million and a 10-team no-trade list.

Mackenzie Blackwood – New Jersey Devils – The Devils are looking for an upgrade in net.

Sergei Bobrovsky – Florida Panthers – Nick Kypreos said that Panthers are shopping him hard and could retain up to 50 percent of his $10 million salary. Has a full no-movement clause.

Martin Necas – Carolina Hurricanes – A pending RFA.

Jakob Chychrun – Arizona Coyotes – Three years left at $4.6 million and will be plenty of interest. Pending RFA Lawson Crouse is another trade candidate.

Tyson Barrie – Edmonton Oilers – They could use some cap space and open up a roster spot for some younger players.

Pavel Zacha – New Jersey Devils – Pending RFA and is their third-line center.

Jeff Petry – Montreal Canadiens – Three years left at $6.25 million and a 15-team no-trade clause.

Semyon Varlamov – New York Islanders – One year left at $5 million and could be used to fill an area of need for the Islanders.

Matt Murray – Ottawa Senators – Two years left at $6.25 million and has an injury history. Could be a buyout candidate.