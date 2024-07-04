NHL Rumors: Murray, Kylington, Eller, Henrique, Konecny and Kakko

Ryan Murray is looking for a PTO

Aaron Portzline: Defenseman Ryan Murray is hoping to sign a PTO with someone this offseason.

He’s dealt with chronic back pain and after his surgery, he hopes he is better.

Oliver Kylington is looking for a two-year deal

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Calgary Flames want to re-sign Oliver Kylington to a one-year deal but Kylington is looking for two years. Maybe something similar to Timothy Liljegren-Maple Leafs two-year, $3 million AAV.

Teams are asking the Pittsburgh Penguins about Lars Eller

William DePaoli: A few teams inquired about Pittsburgh Penguins center Lars Eller. If the Penguins were to trade Eller, a source said it would tied to another move. The Penguins are looking for another top-nine forward.

Adam Henrique chose the Oilers over the Jets and Lightning

@OilerAlert: (Adam Henrique signed a two-year, $3 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers). Darren Dreger reported that the Winnipeg Jets offered Henrique more money than the Oilers, two years at $3.5 million per. The Tampa Bay Lightning were also interested.

Is Pavel Buchnevich a low-end comp for Travis Konecny?

Kevin Kurz: (after Pavel Buchnevich’s six-year extension at an $8 million cap hit) Buchnevich and Travis Konecny have put up similar offensive numbers. Konecny is two years younger.

Believe that Konency’s extension will come in between $8.5-$9 million.

Anthony Mingioni: Buchnevich’s extension is a good low-range comparable for Travis Konecny. Believe that Konecny’s extension with the Philadelphia Flyers will come in closer to $8.5 million.

Are the New York Rangers still dangling Kaapo Kakko?

Phil Kocher: Vince Z. Mercogliano on his latest podcast on New York Rangers forward Kaapo Kakko: “I’m pretty sure they’re dangling Kaapo Kakko and will pursue deals to possibly move him this summer. I think they’re not thrilled with the offers that they’ve gotten so far which is why he’s still on the roster.”