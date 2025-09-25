NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, San Jose Sharks, and the Minnesota Wild

Status quo with Luke Evangelista

David Pagnotta: Everything is status quo between the Nashville Predators and RFA Luke Evangelista. As of yesterday morning, they were far from a deal.

The San Jose Sharks have 10 pending UFAs, but at least one wouldn’t mind staying

Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News: The San Jose Sharks have 10 players who are pending UFAs, but GM Mike Grier doesn’t plan on trading all of them. They’ll be interested in extending some.

“I don’t want to keep tearing the roster down year after year,” Grier said this week. “Some of these guys, if they play well, they like it here, and they’re a good fit with our group. I’m definitely open to bringing some of those guys back and extending them.”

Forward Alexander Wennberg is one player who wouldn’t mind sticking around.

“I was brought in here (for) leadership, to be a role model for the younger guys. I’ve got this year left, so I’m going to give it my all. And what happens, happens.”

NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins

No indication that Kirill Kaprizov will be traded

B/R Open Ice: Frank Seravalli, when asked about a potential Kirill Kaprizov trade.

“What are the odds of Kaprizov going to the New York Rangers at this point in time? Zero. Absolutely zero.

I have no indication right now that the Wild are open to making a trade to move Kaprizov before this season starts, as a result of these negotiations reaching a standstill. They can always change with one minute, but I still think that the player, in this case, has made it his priority and preference to be part of the Wild.

Now, I know you’re sitting there saying, if he really wants to be with the Wild, wouldn’t an NHL record deal be able to get it done? One would think, but again, that’s why we’re at this exact moment in time between the two sides.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.