NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, and the Boston Bruins

The New York Rangers are open for business

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the New York Rangers and their continued struggles.

Ron Maclean: “As always, with Elliotte Friedman. And Elliotte, Igor Shesterkin, five goals for the fifth time today, is an absolute disaster for the New York Rangers.

Friedman: It’s unbelievable to watch. You’re at home, Madison Square Garden Saturday afternoon. It’s 5-0 Kings after 25 minutes.

And it’s not going to be a surprise for anyone to hear that the Rangers are open for business. Now, they’ve already traded Jacob Touba. They’ve let it be known that Chris Kreider is available. They have some untouchables like Shesterkin, who they just signed and there are no-move clauses.

But Ron, I think they’re willing to consider all options. They want to hear ideas people have, and they’re listening to what could be out there for them.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the Boston Bruins and pending UFA forward Trent Frederic.

Ron Maclean: “So the freeze for Christmas is happening on December the 20th. No trades can happen in that week. Is anything percolating right now?

Friedman : “Yeah, there’s a few things going. We had one , and we’ll get to a bit more on that in a second. But there are some names out there that people are hearing from. Now, one of them we’re going to see tonight in the back end of our double header, and that’s Trent Frederick of the Boston Bruins.

Unsigned for next year. I’ve been around long enough to know that what’s true today may not be true tomorrow when it comes to contract negotiations. So I’m not going to handicap it, but they definitely Bruins are getting a lot of calls. What are you thinking here? Will you keep him? Will he be available? He’s a guy that’s definitely got a lot of interest.