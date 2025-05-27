NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, and the New Jersey Devils

New York Rangers notes on Fox, Kreider, Panarin, and Gavrikov

Peter Baugh of The Athletic: (mailbag) The New York Rangers trading defenseman Adam Fox makes no sense. He is only 27 years old, and although he carries a $9.5 million cap hit, it should age well.

It doesn’t feel like forward Chris Kreider will be back with the Rangers next season. With all the extensions kicking in next season, the Rangers don’t have a lot of salary cap flexibility, and they still need to re-sign RFAs K’Andre Miller and Will Cuylle.

Kreider has a 15-team no-trade list. Waivers, retaining salary, or a buyout could be possibilities. A buyout would be $3 million, $4 million, $1.5 million, and $1.5 million. The 34-year-old had his worst season and dealt with injuries. Even retaining salary likely wouldn’t land them a second-round pick and a prospect in a trade.

There is no indication that the Rangers are looking to trade Artemi Panarin (a year left on his contract), but if they did, it would be to create salary cap flexibility and not wanting to pay him big money on a long-term extension.

Although slotting Vladislav Gavrikov beside Adam Fox would be nice, they’d need to move a bunch of money. Just K’Andre Miller wouldn’t be enough. Miller is only 25 and can play in the top four.

James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils would like to add some scoring this offseason. Given their cap situation, it may need to be money-in, money-out, or to create some space beforehand. Some potential trade targets.

Drake Batherson – Ottawa Senators – Has two years left at $4.975 million. The Senators will also be looking to add scoring this offseason. The Sens may look to upgrade on the free agent market with Brock Boeser or Nikolaj Ehlers, and would need to shed some salary.

Alex Tuch – Buffalo Sabres – If the Sabres can’t extend Tuch, they may look to move him. The 29-year-old has scored 36 goals in two of the last three years. They could use a right-handed defenseman. He has one year left at $4.75 million.

Pavel Dorofeyev – Vegas Golden Knights – Had a breakout 35-goal season and has one year left at $1.835. The Golden Knights could consider moving him, as they could use some prospects and picks.

