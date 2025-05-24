NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Chris Kreider will be one player the New York Rangers will be looking to move, and the Toronto Maple Leafs could be interested

David Pagnotta: On The Latest on the New York Rangers and if they could move forward Chris Kreider. Could the Toronto Maple Leafs be potentially interested. The Rangers have a few other players they might look at moving.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Kate Pettersen: “All right, well, a team that doesn’t have a lot of cap space, I want to touch on before we wrap, New York Rangers. They’ve got just under $10 million in cap space. With that in mind, is this a time where we see them actually move Chris Kreider?

Pagnotta: “It could be Kate, it very well could be. You know, this is a team, as you mentioned, not a lot of cap space. They want to be creative this summer. They want to rejig the roster a little bit. Prior, someone that they explored moving earlier on in the season. We all know him and Jacob Trouba were part of the list that their GM, Chris Drury put out there to the rest of team, saying, ‘We’ll listen on these guys. I expect the Rangers to listen again and make calls on Chris Kreider.

And for a team that’s looking to pluck somebody away, because of New York’s cap situation, and I’m going full circle, go to the start, back to Toronto, looking to add some, some jam to their lineup in their top six. If a team like the Leafs or another club feels that Chris Kreider is somebody that can get back to 30-goal form. He had 22 goals in a short season before last year.

If he can get back to that at a $6.5 million clip for two more seasons, that’s not a bad risk to take. I could certainly see the Leafs exploring that possibility, and certainly the Rangers are open to that as well. But Chris Kreider will be the only name we hear Kate out of New York. Expect to hear a few more as we get closer to the draft.”

