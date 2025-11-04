NHL Rumors: NHL Trade Targets, and the Boston Bruins

Top 10 NHL trade targets

Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report: Top 10 NHL trade targets heading into November.

1. Nazem Kadri – C – Calgary Flames – $7 million cap hit

2. Brennan Othmann – W – New York Rangers – $863,333 cap hit

3. Rasmus Andersson – D – Calgary Flames – $4.6 million cap hit

4. Yegor Chinakhov – W – Columbus Blue Jackets – $2.1 million cap hit

5. Pavel Zacha – C – Boston Bruins – $4.75 million cap hit

6. Alex Tuch – W – Buffalo Sabres – $4.75 million cap hit

7. Nick Robertson – W – Toronto Maple Leafs – $1.825 million cap hit

8. Owen Tippett – W – Philadelphia Flyers – $6.2 million cap hit

9. Rickard Rakell W – Pittsburgh Penguins – $5 million cap hit

10. Dougie Hamilton – D – New Jersey Devils – $9 million cap hit

NHL Rumors: It Looks Like This is the Season for the Utah Mammoth to Take the Next Step

The Boston Bruins are unlikely to break up the core if struggles continue

Daily Faceoff: Jeff Marek on Daily Faceoff Live talking about the Boston Bruins and their struggles?

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Tyler Yaremchuk: “When teams start to struggle, the sharks kind of smell blood in the water, and the Boston Bruins are struggling, and it’s leading to people with center ice issues, he’s going, Oh, Pavel Zacha, Casey Mittelstadt. Is there chance things get like, really ugly in Boston, though? Could it go deeper in terms of the sell off, or do you think they’re committed to just kind of keeping the (David) Pastrnak and (Charlie) McAvoy cores intact?

Marek: “I mean, I don’t see why you would. Listen the one thing that we know about rebuilds, and ask anybody in San Jose in Chicago right now what it feels like. They’re awful, right?

So I think more so now than ever, and especially with a team like the Boston Bruins, you look at your team and you say, okay, and I still don’t think, I think they’re close, but I still don’t think that they’re there yet to start saying we gotta, you know, we gotta sell more players off, or let more players walk away.

It doesn’t look good. And the one thing that I do wonder about now is, you know, what if you’re going to get back into this race and try to get in the playoffs, you know, what clip do you have to play off now for the rest of the season? You know, we keep saying you can’t make the playoffs in October, November, but you sure can take yourself out. And the Boston Bruins are doing a good job taking themselves out here.

NHL Rumors: Trevor Zegras Plus the Carolina Hurricanes

I can’t see Pastrnak going anywhere, or the organization wanting to cut strings with him. Ditto for Charlie McAvoy, and ditto for Jeremy Swayman as well.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.