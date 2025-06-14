NHL Rumors: Nikolaj Ehlers And Sam Bennett Speculation

Nikolaj Ehlers And Free Agency

Murat Ates and Shayna Goldman of The Athletic: One of the more lesser talked about free agents may just be Nikolaj Ehlers. The Winnipeg Jets’ forward expects to see quite a bit of interest between now and July 1st. Talk suggests Ehlers will explore free agency. Winnipeg is not out of the running for a reunion, but talk suggests Ehlers might get as much as $9 million AAV for potentially 5-7 years. Where should he go if not Winnipeg?

Teams like Carolina, Toronto, and even New Jersey will be in the mix. Carolina and Toronto make sense for obvious reasons. Ehlers is a transitional force and can leave teammates flatfooted, but more often, the opponents are left guessing. After that, the team names become a who’s who of longer shots. The New York Rangers could make more sense now that Chris Kreider is in Anaheim. Even Washington is a possibility for life after Alex Ovechkin.

Even the New York Islanders would have interest given their power play woes. Now, Ehlers would have access to New York City without the ridiculous spotlight. Finally, Montreal and Chicago are possibilities, but the risk in those locations and questions make them far from reality currently.

What About Sam Bennett?

Chris Johnston and Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: So, the stock rising of free agents is often tossed around this time of year like candy. However, Sam Bennett truly has an opportunity of a lifetime. Besides being an unrestricted free agent, he broke the 50-point plateau and has been a playoff force again for the Florida Panthers.

No matter how the Stanley Cup Final turns out, Bennett will get paid. The only question becomes how much. The forward has said he would prefer to stay in Florida. The potential Conn Smythe winner typically stays with their current team the next season. However, this window is unique, and an inevitable business decision of sorts is to come in the next few weeks.

Besides the point-a-game pace, Bennett plays a ferocious two-way game that is meant for the playoffs. Teams like that, and general managers love it even more. Cue the wallets, err, checkbooks with such play. Anyway, if an extension is not hammered out in Florida, expect no shortage of potential suitors come July 1st.

