NHL Rumors: No Issues Between Kyle Connor and the Winnipeg Jets Over Contract

No Signs As of Now That Kyle Connor Will Leave Winnipeg

Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period joined TSN Radio in Montreal and was asked about what happens with Kyle Connor and the Winnipeg Jets.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

Host: “Everybody is making such a big deal about Connor McDavid and Kirill Kaprizov and their contract situations. And I get it. I’m not downplaying it by any stretch of the imagination, but what happens ultimately with Kyle Connor and the Winnipeg Jets?”

NHL Rumors: Will Adrian Kempe Set the Market for Kyle Connor

Dave Pagnotta: “Well, yeah. I mean, like that, that’s going to be a big ticket. How big? We kind of got to wait and see. I think especially in these types of scenarios, like McDavid is going to get his money, he’ll get his big deal. My guess is it’s in the 16 range over a four- or five-year extension, possibly 16 to 17 in that vicinity. Maybe it’s closer to in and around 16.

Kaprizov, probably in that 14 to 15 range on a longer-term deal. So I think once those numbers are solidified, or at least his representation has an idea as to what those numbers are going to end up being for some of the other guys out there. That’s going to help his case in terms of looking at 10. Is it 11? Is it $12 million per year? But again, with guys like (Connor) Hellebuyck and (Mark) Scheifele committing when they did, and the other core of that group still being there.

Obviously, Kyle Connor is a huge part of it. I think Winnipeg understands they’ve got to spend that money. And B, I think the player understands that’s the neighborhood he’s going to be in. It’s just a matter of finding the final figures, structure out that contract and go from there. But I haven’t heard anything in terms of it being a problem or an issue right now.

Like Nick Ehlers for example, people knew about a year out that he was pretty much going to test the market once he headed to free agency and see what other options were going to be available to him. Haven’t gotten that sense at all right now, with respect to Kyle Connor.”

NHL Rumors: Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild Not Close on a New Deal

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.