NHL Rumors: No Tampering Complaints Yet, Rossi, Predators, and the Top 46 UFAs

Jan 18, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) blocks the shot of Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi (23) during the second period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
No tampering complaints yet

Andy Strickland: “According to a league source, the NHL will investigate team tampering if a complaint is filed. As of yesterday, the league had received zero complaints regarding possible tampering. We’ll see if that changes.”

Marco Rossi makes sense for the Nashville Predators

Michael Gallagher: The Nicolas Hague trade as a third-pairing defenseman, who is two years younger, but $3.5 million more than Jeremy Lauzon is a bit of head scratcher for the Nashville Predators.

The moving out of centerman Colton Sissons may signal that there is another trade coming. The Predators have already called the Minnesota Wild about Marco Rossi, and he makes a lot of sense for them.

Top NHL unrestricted free agents

TSN: A list of the top 46 unrestricted free agents and their projected salary cap hit on a new deal.

Rank Player Team Pos Age Projected AAV
1 Mitch Marner Tor RW 28 $13 million
2 Brad Marchand Fla LW 37 $8.1 million
3 Nikolaj Ehlers Wpg LW 29 $8.5 million
4 Aaron Ekblad Fla RD 29 $8 million
5 Vladislav Gavrikov LA LD 29 $7.5 million
6 Ivan Provorov CBJ LD 28 $7 million
7 Brock Boeser Van RW 28 $8.2 million
8 Jake Allen NJ G 34 $3.6 million
9 Mikael Granlund Dal C/LW 33 $5.3 million
10 Patrick Kane Det RW 36 $4 million
11 Dmitry Orlov Car LD 33 $6 million
12 Pius Suter Van C 29 $4.6 million
13 Nate Schmidt Fla LD 33 $2.8 million
14 Ryan Lindgren Col LD 27 $4.3 million
15 Jonathan Drouin Col LW 30 $4.5 million
16 Jack Roslovic Car C/RW 28 $4.2 million
17 Corey Perry Edm RW 40 $1.3 million
18 John Klingberg Edm RD 32 $2.5 million
19 Connor Brown Edm RW 31 $2 million
20 Dan Vladar Cgy G 27 $2.8 million
21 Cody Ceci Dal RD 31 $3.6 million
22 Victor Olofsson VGK LW 29 $3.4 million
23 Brent Burns Car RD 40 $5 million
24 Andrei Kuzmenko LA RW 31 $4.8 million
25 Andrew Mangiapane Was LW 29 $4 million
26 Nick Perbix TB RD 27 $2.7 million
27 Brian Dumoulin NJ LD 33 $3 million
28 Mason Appleton Wpg C/RW 29 $3.1 million
29 Anthony Beauvillier Was LW 28 $2.3 million
30 Adam Gaudette Ott RW 28 $1 million
31 Jeff Skinner Edm LW 33 $2 million
32 Alex Lyon Det G 32 $1.8 million
33 James van Riemsdyk CBJ LW 36 $1.4 million
34 Max Pacioretty Tor LW 36 $1 million
35 Evgenii Dadonov Dal RW 36 $3.3 million
36 Gustav Nyquist Min LW 35 $2 million
37 Brandon Saad VGK LW 32 $3 million
38 Matt Grzelcyk Pit LD 31 $3.8 million
39 Taylor Raddysh Was RW 27 $2.4 million
40 Brandon Tanev Wpg LW 33 $1.5 million
41 Joel Armia Mtl RW 32 $2.5 million
42 Ilya Samsonov VGK G 28 $1.5 million
43 Nick Bjugstad Uta C/RW 32 $2.3 million
44 Anton Forsberg Ott G 32 $2.8 million
45 Christian Dvorak Mtl C/RW 29 $2.8 million
46 Alexandar Georgiev SJ G 29 $2.6 million

 

