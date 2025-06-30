NHL Rumors: No Tampering Complaints Yet, Rossi, Predators, and the Top 46 UFAs

No tampering complaints yet

Andy Strickland: “According to a league source, the NHL will investigate team tampering if a complaint is filed. As of yesterday, the league had received zero complaints regarding possible tampering. We’ll see if that changes.”

Marco Rossi makes sense for the Nashville Predators

Michael Gallagher: The Nicolas Hague trade as a third-pairing defenseman, who is two years younger, but $3.5 million more than Jeremy Lauzon is a bit of head scratcher for the Nashville Predators.

The moving out of centerman Colton Sissons may signal that there is another trade coming. The Predators have already called the Minnesota Wild about Marco Rossi, and he makes a lot of sense for them.

Top NHL unrestricted free agents

TSN: A list of the top 46 unrestricted free agents and their projected salary cap hit on a new deal.

