NHL Rumors: No Tampering Complaints Yet, Rossi, Predators, and the Top 46 UFAs

No tampering complaints yet
Andy Strickland: “According to a league source, the NHL will investigate team tampering if a complaint is filed. As of yesterday, the league had received zero complaints regarding possible tampering. We’ll see if that changes.”
Marco Rossi makes sense for the Nashville Predators
Michael Gallagher: The Nicolas Hague trade as a third-pairing defenseman, who is two years younger, but $3.5 million more than Jeremy Lauzon is a bit of head scratcher for the Nashville Predators.
The moving out of centerman Colton Sissons may signal that there is another trade coming. The Predators have already called the Minnesota Wild about Marco Rossi, and he makes a lot of sense for them.
Top NHL unrestricted free agents
TSN: A list of the top 46 unrestricted free agents and their projected salary cap hit on a new deal.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Pos
|Age
|Projected AAV
|1
|Mitch Marner
|Tor
|RW
|28
|$13 million
|2
|Brad Marchand
|Fla
|LW
|37
|$8.1 million
|3
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|Wpg
|LW
|29
|$8.5 million
|4
|Aaron Ekblad
|Fla
|RD
|29
|$8 million
|5
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|LA
|LD
|29
|$7.5 million
|6
|Ivan Provorov
|CBJ
|LD
|28
|$7 million
|7
|Brock Boeser
|Van
|RW
|28
|$8.2 million
|8
|Jake Allen
|NJ
|G
|34
|$3.6 million
|9
|Mikael Granlund
|Dal
|C/LW
|33
|$5.3 million
|10
|Patrick Kane
|Det
|RW
|36
|$4 million
|11
|Dmitry Orlov
|Car
|LD
|33
|$6 million
|12
|Pius Suter
|Van
|C
|29
|$4.6 million
|13
|Nate Schmidt
|Fla
|LD
|33
|$2.8 million
|14
|Ryan Lindgren
|Col
|LD
|27
|$4.3 million
|15
|Jonathan Drouin
|Col
|LW
|30
|$4.5 million
|16
|Jack Roslovic
|Car
|C/RW
|28
|$4.2 million
|17
|Corey Perry
|Edm
|RW
|40
|$1.3 million
|18
|John Klingberg
|Edm
|RD
|32
|$2.5 million
|19
|Connor Brown
|Edm
|RW
|31
|$2 million
|20
|Dan Vladar
|Cgy
|G
|27
|$2.8 million
|21
|Cody Ceci
|Dal
|RD
|31
|$3.6 million
|22
|Victor Olofsson
|VGK
|LW
|29
|$3.4 million
|23
|Brent Burns
|Car
|RD
|40
|$5 million
|24
|Andrei Kuzmenko
|LA
|RW
|31
|$4.8 million
|25
|Andrew Mangiapane
|Was
|LW
|29
|$4 million
|26
|Nick Perbix
|TB
|RD
|27
|$2.7 million
|27
|Brian Dumoulin
|NJ
|LD
|33
|$3 million
|28
|Mason Appleton
|Wpg
|C/RW
|29
|$3.1 million
|29
|Anthony Beauvillier
|Was
|LW
|28
|$2.3 million
|30
|Adam Gaudette
|Ott
|RW
|28
|$1 million
|31
|Jeff Skinner
|Edm
|LW
|33
|$2 million
|32
|Alex Lyon
|Det
|G
|32
|$1.8 million
|33
|James van Riemsdyk
|CBJ
|LW
|36
|$1.4 million
|34
|Max Pacioretty
|Tor
|LW
|36
|$1 million
|35
|Evgenii Dadonov
|Dal
|RW
|36
|$3.3 million
|36
|Gustav Nyquist
|Min
|LW
|35
|$2 million
|37
|Brandon Saad
|VGK
|LW
|32
|$3 million
|38
|Matt Grzelcyk
|Pit
|LD
|31
|$3.8 million
|39
|Taylor Raddysh
|Was
|RW
|27
|$2.4 million
|40
|Brandon Tanev
|Wpg
|LW
|33
|$1.5 million
|41
|Joel Armia
|Mtl
|RW
|32
|$2.5 million
|42
|Ilya Samsonov
|VGK
|G
|28
|$1.5 million
|43
|Nick Bjugstad
|Uta
|C/RW
|32
|$2.3 million
|44
|Anton Forsberg
|Ott
|G
|32
|$2.8 million
|45
|Christian Dvorak
|Mtl
|C/RW
|29
|$2.8 million
|46
|Alexandar Georgiev
|SJ
|G
|29
|$2.6 million
