NHL Rumors: Offseason Outlook For The Detroit Red Wings And Ottawa Senators

Offseason outlook for the Detroit Red Wings

Max Bultman of The Athletic: The Detroit Red Wings season is officially over. They finished dead last and hold an 18.5 percent chance of winning the first overall pick.

Anthony Mantha, Tyler Bertuzzi and Robby Fabbri are just a few of their pending RFAs. Jonathan Ericsson, Trevor Daley and Jimmy Howard may have played their last games in a Red Wings jersey.

Offseason priorities will include finding a backup goaltender to play behind Jonathan Bernier. Mantha and Bertuzzi will need new contracts and they could look at signing them to long-term deals.

They will likely also need to find a veteran defenseman to help bring along some of their youngsters.

Offseason outlook for the Ottawa Senators

Hailey Salvian of The Athletic: The Ottawa Senators are sitting pretty with their own and the San Jose Sharks first-round picks. Odds of winning the lottery are 13.5 percent for their own pick and 11.5 percent with the Sharks.

39-year old goaltender Craig Anderson could have played his final game with the Senators. Anderson is a pending UFA with Anders Nilsson having a year left on his deal, and Marcus Hogberg on a one-way deal.

Anderson may not be planning on retiring as it seems he still has the itch to play.

“We’ll cross the bridge as far as future plans down the road but as of right now I am missing the game like crazy,” Anderson said on the video call. “I want to be on the ice, I want to be there competing with my teammates, so right now that would be the way I’m leaning, that I want to compete. And continue to do what I love every day.”

Anthony Duclair is a pending restricted free agent and his negotiations will be interesting. Before Christmas, he had recorded 21 goals, but only two after that, which included a 21 game goalless drought.

The Senators have 10 RFAs and six UFAs. Mark Borowiecki and Ron Hainsey could both be brought back. GM Pierre Dorion has already said he’d like to make Borowiecki “a Senators for life.” Mikkel Boedker has already agreed to a two-year deal with HC Lugano of the Swiss League.

Brady Tkachuk has a year left on his entry-level deal and they could look at signing him to a long-term deal.