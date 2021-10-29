NHL Rumors: Olympic Opt-Out, Los Angeles Kings, and Kevin Cheveldayoff

TSN: Pierre LeBrun notes that there is a January 10th opt-out for the NHL for the Winter Olympics that get underway in February.

“If COVID cases escalate to a point where games start to get postponed and rescheduled, then there is a conversation to be had. So keep that in mind as we go along.”

Kings looking for a defenseman

TSN: The Los Angeles Kings are working the phones according to Pierre LeBrun as they look for at least a right-sided depth defenseman after they lost two, top-four defensemen in Drew Doughty and Sean Walker.

“Doughty will be back in 6-to-8 weeks so that’s why they can’t just go out and replace his $11 million cap hit. Walker is out for the season. Huge injuries for the Kings’ blueline and the team hopes to at least go and find some depth there.”

Would be a surprise if Cheveldayoff remains with the Jets after today

* Update: Chris Johnston: “The NHL says it will not impose discipline on #NHLJets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff for his role with the 2010 #blackhawks handling of sexual abuse allegations.”

Sportsnet: Sean Reynolds of Sportsnet said that it would be really surprising if Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff were to remain with the team after his meeting with Gary Bettman today.

