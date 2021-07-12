NHL Rumors: Oshie and the Capitals, and Ranking Maple Leafs Options in Net

Oshie hopes to stay in Washington despite ties to the Seattle area

NHL.com: Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie grew up about 30 minutes north of Seattle. He has four years left on his contract with a $5.75 million cap hit.

He hasn’t spoken with Capitals management since the end of May. He hopes to be protected and remain in Washington.

“I feel pretty confident that I’ve proved to that I should stay, and hopefully they see that I’m valuable enough to protect me (in the NHL Expansion Draft),” Oshie said. “But these drafts are always hard because you lose teammates every season, and that’s always the toughest part to part ways and have to wish someone ‘Good luck’ somewhere else. I hope I’m staying, but it is a tough time seeing someone go.”

Oshie said back in May that he’s given it some thought about playing in Seattle, but wants to stay. People speculated that he could be Kraken captain material, but he said that type of thing isn’t important to him.

Ranking potential options in net for the Maple Leafs

Jonas Siegel and James Mirtle of The Athletic: Though it’s possible, it seems unlikely that Frederik Andersen will be back next season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Jack Campbell will have new partner in net next year. The Leafs will be looking for some to share and possibly take over if need be.

Tuukka Rask and Philipp Grubauer are not included as it’s assumed they’ll re-sign with the Bruins and Avalanche.

Ranking the best options for the Maple Leafs taking into account their ability, upside, acquisition cost, cap impact and pedigree.

