NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, and the Boston Bruins

The Ottawa Senators blue line search continues and it could pick up even further

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts last night on Ottawa Senators, Thomas Chabot and their blue line search.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Meanwhile, earlier afternoon, the good news for the Ottawa Senators was they ended their seven-game losing streak. The bad news is the status of Thomas Chabot is in question. This was the opening minute of the third period. He’s hit by Travis Konecny and did not return. Now there’s no clarity on this right now. I’m sure we’ll have to see how Chabot looks and feels as the team returns home from the road trip.

But what it might do is accelerate Ottawa’s attempts to find another defenseman. It’s been well-known out there that GM Pierre Dorion has been trying to do it. He’s been, as another couple teams said, he’s been looking under every rock you can think of to find a defender.

I think there’s a couple of things that are coming up against it though. Number one is that he doesn’t want to do anything insane and he wants to be careful with any move he makes and doesn’t want to make a desperate trade that looks back for years to come.

I think the other thing to is, a couple teams reminds me, there’s still a lot players that have partial no-trade clauses into Canada. And that makes it even more challenging for a team like Ottawa, or the other Canadian clubs when it comes to adding players.”

The Latest on Mitchell Miller’s contract with the Boston Bruins

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on the Boston Bruins and the Mitchell Miller contract situation.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“A couple people talking to me the last couple of days, what’s going to happen with Mitchell Miller’s contract. Now, a couple things are starting to emerge.

One, the NHL, the players association, and the Miller camp could come to some type of understanding on what to do with the contract. How to terminate it and what the compensation would be. But as of earlier on , I was told none of those conversations have happened yet.

What might be more likely, is Miller stays in the American hockey league, earns his AHL salary. He’s on a two-way deal as we all know, and then in the offseason gets bought out at one-third of the remaining two years on that contract. That would be a value of $516,000 spread out over four seasons according to CapFriendly. That would be the NHL contract and not the AHL contract that is mandated in the CBA.