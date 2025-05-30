NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, and the Winnipeg Jets

The Ottawa Senators could be eyeing Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson

Anthony Di Marco: David Pagnotta reported on Monday on Brent Wallace’s podcast, Coming in Hot, that he believes the Ottawa Senators will go after Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson if contract extension talks don’t go well between the Flames and Andersson.

A source said that Andersson does have a six-team no-trade clause. The Flames had been rumored to be testing the waters with Andersson, but now could be leaning toward keeping him.

Kyle Connor is a top priority for the Winnipeg Jets, and they’ll have a tough decision with Nikolaj Ehlers

Jacob Stoller of Sportsnet: The closer pending UFAs like Nikolaj Ehlers get to the start of free agency, the harder it becomes to get them re-signed. Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff hopes to be able to extend Ehlers.

AFP Analytics has Ehlers at a projected six-year, $8.1 million per deal. If there is a bidding war, that number could get higher. Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele are at $8.5 million, so the number from the Jets wouldn’t go beyond those two. Signs are pointing to Ehlers not being with the Jets next season.

That would leave a hole in their top six. Can that be filled internally by Cole Perfetti, or Nikita Chibrikov or Brad Lambert? Cheveldayoff may offer up a mid-round or a first for a scoring middle-six forward.

A top priority for Cheveldayoff this offseason is to get Kyle Connor signed to a contract extension after July 1st. He could come in around $11 million per season.

The Jets will also need to get new deals done for RFA defenseman Dylan Samberg and RFA forward Gabriel Vilardi. Samberg projects at a five-year deal at $5.2 million per year. It’s not known if the 26-year-old Samberg wants a mid- or long-term deal. The 25-year-old Vilardi is two years away from being a UFA, and they should be interested in a long-term deal, but it may not be feasible. Bridge deals could be an option for both.

