NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, New York Rangers and Columbus Blue Jackets

Dorion to meet with Dzingel’s camp after the season

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion said that this offseason he’s going to sit down with pending UFA Ryan Dzingel‘s camp.

Nothing for Rangers short or long-range plans

New York Rangers: GM Jeff Gorton didn’t come across any offers at the deadline that fit their short- and long-range plans.

“We made a number of calls, took a number of calls, went through a number of scenarios, and it’s clear we have a plan in place. Nothing that came along was going to add to what we wanted to do and was something we felt was going to help us, short term or long term.”

Plenty of decision for Kekalainen as he eyes a reload and not rebuild

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen is insisting it’s going to be a reload and not rebuild.

“Rebuilding takes a lot longer,” Kekalainen said. “That’s the big difference. “We have some really good pieces. You look at rebuilds and they kind of strip it down. They trade all of their best players, even if they’re not over the hump yet. They sell everybody and start building from scratch. We still have our core pieces in place.”

Kekalainen will have decisions to make on head coach John Tortorella, as well as assistant coaches Brad Shaw and Brad Larsen as they are all in the last year of their contracts. Tortorella likely wants to continue coaching but there could be a mutual agreement that he coaches somewhere else next year.

They will have decisions to make on whether to keep Elvis Merzlikins or Joonas Korpisalo, as one will likely be moved this offseason.

Patrik Laine is a pending RFA and defenseman Zach Werenski is an RFA after next offseason and is eligible for an extension this summer.

Seth Jones is a UFA after next season and also eligible for an extension. If Jones doesn’t want to stay it may move them from a reload to a rebuild.

“We’ve expressed (to Jones) that we’d love to keep him here for the rest of his life,” Kekalainen said. “We’re proceeding in the belief that we can (sign him), absolutely. He’s been a cornerstone of ours and he’s going to be an even bigger cornerstone moving forward. He’s a leader.”

The Blue Jackets have three first-round picks and could put one Toronto’s or Tampa’s in play.