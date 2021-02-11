NHL Rumors: Penguins, Blue Jackets, Predators, Bruins, Sharks, Flames, and Senators

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: There were some potential GM candidates for the Pittsburgh Penguins who weren’t crazy about the idea of being the one who may eventually have to dismantle the Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang core. Malkin and Letang have a year left on their contracts and Crosby has four. It’s believed that the Penguins hope all three could retire as Penguins.

Ron Hextall previously turned down an opportunity to become an assistant GM with the Seattle Kraken. He wanted to be a GM.

There is a rumor out there that Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella wants to be fired. From what is hearing, that is not the case.

Stu Cowen: Aaron Portzline said on TSN 690 on Tuesday that he thinks Tortorella may want out of Columbus, which may have been a reason behind benching Laine. (Was said before the report of Laine mouthing off to an assistant coach.)

The Blue Jackets are seeing what centers may be available after the sudden retirement of Mikko Koivu.

The Nashville Predators are one of the teams to have some interest in Vancouver Canucks forward Adam Gaudette.

The Boston Bruins checked in on the Jake Virtanen. The San Jose Sharks were kicking tires in the offseason.

The Canadian government regulations have definitely had an effect on Calgary Flames Sam Bennett‘s future. If he plays well with Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan, the Flames may not be in a rush to move him. Among the teams checking in on Bennett include the Anaheim Ducks, Chicago Blackhawks and Columbus Blue Jackets. With Brian Burke now in Pittsburgh, will they look as well?

The Ottawa Senators are trying to trade Derek Stepan so he can be closer to his family.

The Senators were exploring clearing some space on their blue line, with Mike Reilly the most likely candidate, but Erik Brannstrom‘s injury may change that.