NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins

Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia: Hall writes that the Philadelphia Flyers have some players that the teams want. Under GM Daniel Briere, this is the second straight season that the Flyers are open for business with players like Scott Laughton and Rasmus Ristolainen.

Philadelphia already moved out Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost, but Ristolainen and Laughton are tough to replace. We saw the Flyers fall off after they traded Sean Walker to Colorado, but Briere is being patient. He knows that these players are coveted, and the market for defensemen and centers is shrinking.

Ristolainen has two more years left on his deal at an AAV of $5.1 million, and Laughton has another year left at $3 million. But the ask will be high as Briere is not looking to hurt his team now or in the future.

Asking Price is High For Laughton and Ristolainen

Darren Dreger of TSN: “Flyers update. Big ask on Ristolainen. 1st, prospect and player. Decent chance he stays in Philly. Hard to replace. Teams that missed on Nelson are circling on Laughton and the price is a haul.”

Conor Ryan of the Boston Globe writes that the Bruins have begun retooling their roster with the moves of Trent Frederic and Justin Brazeau. But the Bruins could use the deadline to set them up for future success by moving a piece they have now to keep them in the mix for years to come, similar to what Washington did when they retooled on the fly. Ryan lists several players

Matias Maccelli and Lawson Crouse from Utah Hockey Club

Both players could use a change of scenery, as they have fallen out of favor with Utah, which is in the winning mode. Crouse and Maccelli could add depth to the Bruins’ middle six. Both have reasonable cap hits. Maccelli has one year left at $3.425 million and Crouse has two more seasons left with an annual cap hit of $4.3 million. So they are affordable.

Trevor Connelly of the Vegas Golden Knights

Now, Connelly is a piece that can help in the future. There are reports that the Vegas Golden Knights are interested in Brad Marchand. If Marchand were to move to Vegas, that is the type of return the Bruins would want for him.

Elias Pettersson of Vancouver Canucks

We know the Boston Bruins want a number one center. Elias Lindholm was supposed to be that guy and is not that guy. These teams have talked before about a potential deal for Pettersson. Pettersson needs a change of scenery. The Bruins have the pieces to make a deal work, that probably sees Pavel Zacha go the other way. Canucks want a center back. But they also want to make the playoffs. However, the salary cap will be a factor in this deal.

Dylan Cozens of Buffalo Sabres

Dylan Cozens would be a good fit for the Bruins as well. However, as we know, the Sabres are asking for players in return that can help them now end the playoff drought. Do the Bruins have those players, and would the Sabres want to make that trade in the division?

Other names include Brad Lambert of Winnipeg Jets, Lukas Reichel of Chicago Blackhawks, and Nic Robertson of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

