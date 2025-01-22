NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

NHL Rumors

Teams are calling the Philadelphia Flyers about Rasmus Ristolainen, and there are plenty of Pittsburgh Penguins available for trade.
Dec 23, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Drew O'Connor (10) skates with the puck against Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (55) during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Teams are calling the Philadelphia Flyers about Rasmus Ristolainen

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers GM Daniel Briere on if they’ll have a tough decision to make with defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen at the trade deadline: “I don’t know yet. There’s teams that have called to inquire. But Risto’s been so good too for us. And he’s not a rental. For us, there’s no rush to trade him.

I mean, we get excited about trading him & thinking about the kind of return we can get. But I’m not shopping him. I’m not trying to get rid of him. He’s been a big asset for us, & it would be a big hole if we ever have to lose him. So I really don’t know where it’s going.”

Plenty of Pittsburgh Penguins available for trade

Marco D’Amico of RG.org: A source said that any Pittsburgh Penguins player not named Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Bryan Rust, Philip Tomasino, and Owen Pickering could be available for the right price.

Source when asked about Kris Letang: “I don’t know right now.” Letang has three years left at a $6.1 million cap hit and a full no-move.

Defenseman Erik Karlsson has two years left at a $10 million cap hit and a full no-movement clause. The San Jose Sharks are retaining 13.04 percent of his Karlsson’s deal and the Penguins are open to retaining salary.

The source said that GM Kyle Dubas is open to moving players that have term, and getting players with term back.

Players with term Rickard Rakell (three years at $5 million), Michael Bunting (one year at $4.5 million), Kevin Hayes (one year at $3.5 million) and Noel Acciari (one year at $2 million).

Pending free agents include Matt Grzelcyk, Marcus Pettersson, Anthony Beauvillier, Drew O’Connor, Cody Glass, Matt Nieto, and Pierre-Olivier Joseph.

2024-25 Critical Dates

Feb. 10th-21st: Season paused for 4 Nations Face-Off
Feb. 12th-20th: 4 Nations Face-off
Mar. 1st: NHL Stadium Series (Ohio Stadium) Detroit vs. Columbus
Mar. 7th: NHL Trade Deadline (3:00 PM ET)
Apr. 17th: Last day of the regular season
April 19th: Stanley Cup Playoffs begin
TBD: 2025 NHL Draft Lottery
June 23rd: Last possible day for the Stanley Cup Final
June 27th-28th: 2025 NHL Draft
July 1st: Start of free agency