NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and Possible Landing Sports for Mason McTavish

A trio of Pittsburgh Penguins likely not moving anytime soon

Bleacher Report: Frank Seravalli, when asked if there was any new news on the Pittsburgh Penguins. Potential trade candidates have followed the Penguins all offseason.

“People have been waiting all summer. (Bryan) Rust, (Rikard) Rakell, Erik Karlson. I’m not holding my breath. If I was, I would have turned blue already.”

Possible landing spots for Mason McTavish if the Anaheim Ducks decide to move the RFA forward

Ryan Dixon of Sportsnet: Looking at some potential trade destinations for Anaheim Ducks forward Mason McTavish. The restricted free agent’s name has been in the rumor mill as the 3rd overall pick in the 2021 NHL draft remains unsigned.

Detroit Red Wings – Ducks GM Pat Verbeek was an assistant GM under Steve Yzerman back in Tampa. The Red Wings could use a young center. Would the Wings dangle 2023 first-round pick, 17th overall, right-handed defenseman Axel Sandin Pellikka?

Carolina Hurricanes – Have added winger Nikolaj Ehlers and defenseman K’Andre Miller this offseason, and could use a good young center to play behind Sebastian Aho. They’ve got plenty of cap space, around $10 million, but can they put together a package that would satisfy the Ducks?

Vancouver Canucks – Adding McTavish at 2C to go behind Elias Pettersson and ahead of Filip Chytil would be nice. Don’t have a lot of cap space and would need to move salary out.

Calgary Flames – McTavish’s age fit the Flames plans. Would the Ducks be interested in right-handed defenseman Rasmus Andersson? He’s got one-year left on his deal and some trade proctection. Would Andersson be interested in signing an extension?

Montreal Canadiens – The Canadiens need a 2C but would they be willing to part with right-handed defenseman, and 2023 fifth-overall, David Reinbacher?

Philadelphia Flyers – The Ducks and Flyers and already worked out done deals involving defenseman Jamie Drydale (for Cutter Gauthier) and forward Trevor Zegras (draft picks). Could use more help down the middle.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.