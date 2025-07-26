NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Top Remaining NHL Free Agents

Is it time for the Pittsburgh Penguins to move on from Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell?

Josh Yohe of The Athletic: There are valid reasons for both sides of, should the Pittsburgh Penguins should trade Bryan Rust. With it being about 18 months into the Penguins’ rebuild, is starting to lean toward the, it’s time to sell.

The Penguins have added quantity depth of young prospects. They may not have any “great ones’ but a foundation of ‘good ones.’

The organization only has one star, Sidney Crosby, and he’s turning 38 years old soon. Evgeni Malkin, Erik Karlsson, and Kris Letang star days are behind them. Rust and Rickard Rakell are better than good players, but they’re not stars.

Penguins GM shouldn’t rush to trade either Rust or Rakell, but talks should intensify. The return should be good. They could get a first-round pick or a top prospect, along with clearing their cap space over the next two or three years.

Moving on from Rust and/or Rakell would help their odds of landing the top draft pick and Gavin McKenna, and help the rebuild move along a little faster.

Top remaining NHL free agents

The Athletic: Listing the top remaining NHL free agents still looking for a home for next season.

10. Jack Roslovic – C/W – Carolina Hurricanes

13. Matt Grzelcyk – LHD – Pittsburgh Penguins

15. Victor Olofsson – W – Vegas Golden Knights

34. Nikolai Kovalenko – W – San Jose Sharks

36. Ilya Samsonov – G – Vegas Golden Knights

37. Alexandar Georgiev – G – San Jose Sharks

39. Luke Kunin – C – Columbus Blue Jackets

42. Evgeny Kuznetsov – C – Carolina Hurricanes

43. Max Pacioretty – LW – Toronto Maple Leafs

45. Jan Rutta – RHD – San Jose Sharks

59. Nathan Bastian – W – New Jersey Devils

62. Jon Merrill – LHD – Minnesota Wild

65. Jakub Lauko – W – Boston Bruins

66. Brett Leason – W – Anaheim Ducks

68. James Reimer – G – Buffalo Sabres

71. Joel Kiviranta – W – Colorado Avalanache

76. Robby Fabbri – C/W – Anaheim Ducks

78. Craig Smith – W – Detroit Red Wings

79. Kevin Labanc – W – Columbus Blue Jackets

82. Calvin de Haan – LHD – New York Rangers

85. Jimmy Vesey – W – Colorado Avalanche

87. Jesse Puljujarvi – W – Florida Panthers

90. Klim Kostin – W – San Jose Sharks

91. Conor Sheary – W – Tampa Bay Lightning

93. Ryan Suter – LHD – St. Louis Blues

97. Marc-Edouard Vlasic – LHD – San Jose Sharks

98. TJ Brodie – LHD – Chicago Blackhawks

100. Georgi Romanov – G – San Jose Sharks

