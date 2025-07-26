NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Top Remaining NHL Free Agents

Is it time for the Pittsburgh Penguins to move on from Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell?
Josh Yohe of The Athletic: There are valid reasons for both sides of, should the Pittsburgh Penguins should trade Bryan Rust. With it being about 18 months into the Penguins’ rebuild, is starting to lean toward the, it’s time to sell.
The Penguins have added quantity depth of young prospects. They may not have any “great ones’ but a foundation of ‘good ones.’
The organization only has one star, Sidney Crosby, and he’s turning 38 years old soon. Evgeni Malkin, Erik Karlsson, and Kris Letang star days are behind them. Rust and Rickard Rakell are better than good players, but they’re not stars.
Penguins GM shouldn’t rush to trade either Rust or Rakell, but talks should intensify. The return should be good. They could get a first-round pick or a top prospect, along with clearing their cap space over the next two or three years.
Moving on from Rust and/or Rakell would help their odds of landing the top draft pick and Gavin McKenna, and help the rebuild move along a little faster.
Top remaining NHL free agents
The Athletic: Listing the top remaining NHL free agents still looking for a home for next season.
10. Jack Roslovic – C/W – Carolina Hurricanes
13. Matt Grzelcyk – LHD – Pittsburgh Penguins
15. Victor Olofsson – W – Vegas Golden Knights
34. Nikolai Kovalenko – W – San Jose Sharks
36. Ilya Samsonov – G – Vegas Golden Knights
37. Alexandar Georgiev – G – San Jose Sharks
39. Luke Kunin – C – Columbus Blue Jackets
42. Evgeny Kuznetsov – C – Carolina Hurricanes
43. Max Pacioretty – LW – Toronto Maple Leafs
45. Jan Rutta – RHD – San Jose Sharks
59. Nathan Bastian – W – New Jersey Devils
62. Jon Merrill – LHD – Minnesota Wild
65. Jakub Lauko – W – Boston Bruins
66. Brett Leason – W – Anaheim Ducks
68. James Reimer – G – Buffalo Sabres
71. Joel Kiviranta – W – Colorado Avalanache
76. Robby Fabbri – C/W – Anaheim Ducks
78. Craig Smith – W – Detroit Red Wings
79. Kevin Labanc – W – Columbus Blue Jackets
82. Calvin de Haan – LHD – New York Rangers
85. Jimmy Vesey – W – Colorado Avalanche
87. Jesse Puljujarvi – W – Florida Panthers
90. Klim Kostin – W – San Jose Sharks
91. Conor Sheary – W – Tampa Bay Lightning
93. Ryan Suter – LHD – St. Louis Blues
97. Marc-Edouard Vlasic – LHD – San Jose Sharks
98. TJ Brodie – LHD – Chicago Blackhawks
100. Georgi Romanov – G – San Jose Sharks
