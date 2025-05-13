NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins – Evgeny Malkin, Erik Karlsson, and a Rebuild?

Evgeny Malkin may have a year left, and Erik Karlsson could be moved this offseason

David Pagnotta: On “The Latest” talking about the Pittsburgh Penguins, Evgeny Malkin could retire after next season, and could they be headed to a rebuild in the next season or two. Erik Karlsson could be moved this offseason

Kate Pettersen: “All right, well, you mentioned Pittsburgh already, but today in your column, you wrote about Evgeny Malkin and how next season could be his last in the NHL. Now, if that proves to be correct, does this mean that the Penguins are finally entering a real rebuild stage?

Pagnotta: “You know, it sounds like it. It sounds like they’re now moving into that realm, that, that next phase of their existence. I guess going back into that, into that model.

Obviously, Sidney Crosby’s, we’ve got a couple of years left. We know Kris Letang has several years left on his contract as well. Eric Karlsson, two years left.

And Gino entering the final year of his contract next season. Talking to people around the league, the belief is that this will be his last year in the National Hockey League. Nothing is set in stone at this point, but it definitely looks like, at least again, speaking to people across the National Hockey League, that that is where the whispers are getting louder and louder on.

Which leads me to believe, and a number of others, that Pittsburgh is going to be moving in towards a full rebuild to a certain extent. And with Sidney Crosby in mind. They have some key pieces on this roster. They want to add a little bit to it.

But they’ve already kind of gotten the ball rolling over the last couple of seasons. Bringing in some young pieces, bringing in additional draft picks. We’ll see if they end up with a second first-round pick this year. They have the option from the New York Rangers, excuse me, to get 12th overall pick. New York has 48 hours ahead of the draft to let Pittsburgh know whether they’re getting that pick or if they’re going to get an unprotected pick in the first round next year.

So, they’re filling up their cupboards a little bit, but with Malkin looking like this will be a farewell tour for him next season, as well as the strong possibility that the Penguins are going to look to trade Eric Karlsson this off season as well, it looks like next steps are now evolving within the Pittsburgh Penguins organization.

