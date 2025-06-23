NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, San Jose Sharks, and the Montreal Canadiens

On the Pittsburgh Penguins

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: The Pittsburgh Penguins could be busy because at the right price defensemen Erik Karlsson and Ryan Graves, and forwards Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell. The Penguins also have the salary cap space to take on a bad contract or two.

When July 1st hits, Rust no longer will have a full no-movement clause. The has three years left at a $5.125 millino cap hit.

Buying out Marc-Edouard Vlasic doesn’t make sense for the San Jose Sharks

Max Miller of Sharks Hockey Digest: There has been some speculation of the San Jose Sharks buying out the last year of defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic’s contract. He’ll carry a $7 million cap hit into his final year. It’s a move that doesn’t really make sense since the Sharks are around $17 million under the cap floor.

A buyout would carry a $4.67 million cap his next year and $1.167 million in 2026-27. Despite his declining play, he does bring leadership and a work either to help mentor the younger players.

On the Montreal Canadiens

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: The Montreal Canadiens continue to search for a No. 2 center.

The Canadiens haven’t spoken to Patrik Laine about a potential extension yet, but they are expected to after the NHL draft.

Anthony Beauvillier wouldn’t mind the Montreal Canadiens if he doesn’t re-sign with the Washington Capitals

TVA Sports: Forward Anthony Beauvillier wouldn’t mind re-signing with the Washington Capitals, but there hasn’t been much talk between his agent and the Capitals.

Beauvillier had two goals and four assists in 10 games after being acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

If he were to go to free agency and the Montreal Canadiens called, it would be something he’d definitely consider.

“I want to know the number of years, I want to know how many, but yes, it’s certain that if the phone rings and it’s the Canadiens, I’ll think about it a lot,” he assured. “It’s really a place where, personally, I would like to play, so we’ll see what happens, but it’s certain that they would be considered.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.