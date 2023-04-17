NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins – Tristan Jarry, Brian Dumoulin, Jason Zucker, and Jeff Carter

The future of Penguins free agents Tristan Jarry, Brian Dumoulin and Jason Zucker up in the air

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins have big pieces in Tristan Jarry, Brian Dumoulin and Jason Zucker as pending UFAs, and currently no GM in place to negotiate with them. Dmitry Kulikov, Nick Bonino, Danton Heinen and Josh Archibald are also UFAs.

The Penguins are the oldest team in the league, and many are still under contract for next season. They have about $23 million in cap space to sign/acquire nine players.

Jarry hopes he’s able to come back next year.

“With what happened with Ron, Brian, and Chris, it’s kind of tough for the free agents. You don’t really have anyone to talk to right now,” said Jarry. “My goal is to stay here. I want to stay here. I’ve only been a Penguin, and I only want to be a Penguin. So that’s my goal, and that’s how I’m going into the offseason.”

Dumoulin didn’t have a great year, but the 31-year-old should draw some interest in free agency if he hits the open market. It could be his last chance for a big contract.

The 31-year-old Zucker scored 27 goals and added 21 assists in 78 games, fitting in on the second line with Evgeni Malkin.

“This is a place that I want to be. I said that after the last game, and I reiterate it. I love it here,” Zucker said. “I want to be back. But as of now, it’s obviously out of my control, and we’ll figure it out.”

Jeff Carter plans on being back next season

Matt Vensel and Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jeff Carter is entering the final year of his contract at a $3.1 million cap hit. The 38-year-old has a full no-movement clause. He didn’t have a great year but feels he has more to give and wants to be back.

“I’ve got another year on my deal, man,” he said. “Got another year on my deal.”

His 35-plus contract basically eliminates a buyout, and they’d still be on the hook if he retired.

Goaltender Tristan Jarry battled injuries and only got into 47 games, something you don’t want to battle when in a contract year.

“Missing games and missing playing time — that’s obviously what you get your contract on is playing time and how well you play,” Jarry said. “It’s frustrating.”