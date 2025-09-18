NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, Utah Mammoth, and the Edmonton Oilers

Pittsburgh Penguins GM on Carter Hart, Erik Karlsson, Bryan Rust, and Rickard Rakell

Dan Kingerski: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas downplays the report that they have interest in goaltender Carter Hart and the other players. Dubas didn’t specifically rule out the possibility, though.

Wes Crosby: Dubas on the possibility of the Penguins trading Erik Karlsson, Bryan Rust, or Richard Rakell: ‘They look every day for ways to improve. At the same time, they’re not just going to offload key guys just to do it. In the meantime, they’ll look for ways to get the most out of those guys.’

Josh Getzoff: Dubas on Karlsson: “Nothing has changed my opinion about Erik – he’s in excellent condition. I think he comes in with a lot to play for. He wasn’t named to Sweden’s first six and that’s important to him. He wants to win before he retires and he wants best on best hockey.”

The Utah Mammoth are looking to trade goaltender Connor Ingram

Cole Bagley: Utah Mammoth goaltender Connor Ingram won’t be attending training camp as he and the Mammoth try to find a new team for him. Mammoth GM Bill Armstrong said that their plan could be to eventually place Ingram on waivers.

Edmonton Oilers GM on Connor McDavid talks

Jason Gregor: Oilers GM Bowman on his confidence that they will be able to sign Connor McDavid to a contract extension: “I go by what he says, and that is that he wants nothing more than to win in Edmonton. I trust his word.”

Jason Gregor: Bowman on McDavid talks:

“I’ve gotten to know him the past year, and we have good conversations. It isn’t a sales pitch, but more conversations about the team for this year and the future. Also what we did well last year and what we can change.”

Oilers GM on talks with their other pending free agents

Jason Gregor: Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman on some of their pending free agents like Mattias Ekholm, Jake Walman, Brett Kulak, Vasily Podkolzin, and Stuart Skinner:

“We have had preliminary discussions with other guys going into their last year of their deals. I’m not sure if we will get all of them done during the season. But we’ve had good discussions.”

