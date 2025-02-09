NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, Vancouver Canucks, and the Colorado Avalanche

It would take a big offer to move Rickard Rakell, and winning in Vancouver would entice Quinn Hughes to stay long-term

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: (mailbag) Pittsburgh Penguins forward Rickard Rakell has three years left on his contract at $5 million. He’s second in scoring on the Penguins behind Sidney Crosby and his trade value may never be higher. That said, the Penguins would have to be blown away by an offer to move him.

When Quinn Hughes’ next contract is ready to be signed, the salary cap ceiling could be upwards of $113.5 million. If the Vancouver Canucks are still contending, it would be an enticement to remain. There will also be the speculation if he’ll want to go play with his brother Jack and Luke in New Jersey. If Quinn got to free agency, would the Devils want to sign him and could they make it work?

NHL Rumors: Dylan Cozens Trade is Not Just About Now But the Future

Seven potential destinations for Colorado Avalanche’s Casey Mittelstadt

Matt Larkin of Daily Faceoff: The Colorado Avalanche have Casey Mittelstadt a three-year contract extension last summer with a $5.75 million cap hit. Things haven’t gone as smoothly for the 26-year-old his season, both offensively and defensively. The Avs have already moved out Mikko Rantanen, could Mittelstadt be next? Seven potential destinations.

Boston Bruins – The Bruins desperately need offensive help, especially down the middle. They would need to make the money work and he’s not a salary dump for the Avs.

Calgary Flames – What about sending Nazem Kadri back to Colorado?

Columbus Blue Jackets – The Blue Jackets are banged and may want/need a center to keep in the race. Can take on his salary. Boone Jenner the return? Would the Blue Jackets want to move Jenner?

Minnesota Wild – Could use a middle-six center but why would the Avs want to trade with someone they are battling in the standings?

New York Islanders – Would a Brock Nelson for Mittelstadt trade make sense? The Islanders should be looking to move Nelson for picks and prospects.

NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, and the Montreal Canadiens

Philadelphia Flyers – Cost certainty for the Flyers as the rebuild continues. Inconsistency in is game may not sit well with John Tortorella. Dylan Cozens would make more sense than Mittelstadt.

Winnipeg Jets – Could use a second-line center. A divisional trade seems unlikely and the Jets don’t have NHL talent to give up.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.