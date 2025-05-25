NHL Rumors: Potential Landing Spots for Mitch Marner

Potential landing spots for Toronto Maple Leafs pending UFA forward Mitch Marner

Ryan Dixon of Sportsnet: A look at some of the top landing spots for Mitch Marner if he goes to free agency on July 1st.

Los Angeles Kings – The Kings have lost four straight first-round series with the Edmonton Oilers. They need scoring. California life might interest his family and the Kings are set to compete right away.

Anaheim Ducks – They’re looking to spend and they took a jump as team this going from 59 to 80 points. Have some good, young pieces/prospects in place.

Utah Mammoth – They’re on the upswing and will look to make another big splash this offseason.

Vegas Golden Knights – They could use some help on the wing and aren’t afraid to make a big move. They may need to move William Karlsson‘s $6 million contract to add another big contract.

Pittsburgh Penguins – Marner spent six years with Pens GM Kyle Dubas. The Penguins are looking to retool and not rebuild. They may be trending down more than up, but he could play with Sidney Crosby for a few years.

New York Islanders – They won the draft lottery and may want to keep things rolling by adding a 100-point player.

Colorado Avalanche – If they can’t find a No. 2 center, they may look for more offense from the wing. They didn’t want to pay Mikko Rantanen big money, so would they with Marner?

Chicago Blackhawks – The Blackhawks could open up their check books to have Marner play with Connor Bedard but they may not be close to contending.

Carolina Hurricanes – Talked to the Leafs at the deadline about a Marner-Rantanen deal but Marner wouldn’t waive his NTC.

Washington Capitals – The Capitals will be looking for scoring as Alex Ovechkin‘s time is drawing to a near.

