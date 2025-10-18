NHL Rumors: Potential Trade Targets, and Artemi Panarin

Who could be on the move this season?

Matt Larkin of Daily Faceoff: Looking at some of the bigger names that could become available this season.

Larkin – Unless he’s willing to take a team discount, Artemi Panarin returning to New York Rangers doesn’t make long-term sense. Don’t see the Rangers in the playoffs and they can get a nice haul of picks and prospects for him.

Anthony Trudeau – Don’t think the New Jersey Devils have to wait until 2026 to move defenseman Dougie Hamilton. The Devils could use a top-six winger and will need some cap space when Jonathan Kovacevic off the LTIR. He’s got a 10-team no-trade list and they may need to find a third party to retain some of the $9 million cap hit.

Scott Maxwell – It’s unlikely that the Pittsburgh Penguins will extend Evgeni Malkin, so will he want to take a run at the Cup with another team. The Florida Panthers will be looking for a center, as could the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks.

Paul Pidutti – Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson has a full no-movement clause. The Penguins may win enough games before the trade deadline so they don’t go into firesale mode though. Keeping players like Karlsson, Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust will only delay the Penguins rebuild.

Steven Ellis – A team looking for a second or third pairing defenseman could call the San Jose Sharks about pending UFA Mario Ferraro.

Mike Gould – Rasmus Andersson likely isn’t going to be extended by the Calgary Flames. He struggled last season, but he could be the top right-handed defenseman available on the trade market, and fetch the Flames a nice return.

How the New York Rangers’ season goes may will play a role on if Artemi Panarin will be back next season

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: (mailbag) Artemi Panarin is in the last year of his contract that carries an $11.64 million cap hit. He’s been their leading scorer the past six seasons, and is fifth in NHL scoring since the 2019-20 season with 552 points in 435 games.

The Rangers still like Panarin, but GM Chris Drury isn’t commenting publicly about Panarin’s contract situation and long-term future. If the Rangers struggle again this season, it may signal that change is needed and they look to move him by the trade deadline. If they have a good season, Panarin may want to stay. How successful Panarin is this season, may lead him to want to test the market to see how much money he could get. Don’t think that Panarin will sign an extension during the season.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.