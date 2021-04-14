NHL Rumors: Quick Hits on Hall, Jets, Maple Leafs, Canadiens, Kings, Flyers, Oilers and Avs

Elliotte Friedman: Taylor Hall wanted to become a Boston Bruin since the offseason. They wanted to sign him in the offseason but needed time to clear cap space, but he didn’t want to wait that long. Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland said they weren’t really in and don’t believe the Toronto Maple Leafs made a big push. The New York Islanders, Vegas Golden Knights and St. Louis Blues some interest.

The Golden Knights may have shown the most interest and were talking to other teams to get them involved to retain some salary. The Golden Knights offer may have been better than the Bruins but Hall held the hammer with the no-movement clause. He wanted to go to Boston and there could be a long-term fit.

Believe the Sabres asked the Bruins about goaltenders Jeremy Swayman and Daniel Vladar.

Believe the Winnipeg Jets looked at making a big move but didn’t like the high price. They inquired about Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov.

The Maple Leafs looked at Conor Garland but don’t believe it got close.

The Maple Leafs weren’t really interested in players with term as they want to try and re-sign pending UFA Zach Hyman.

New York Rangers Anthony DeAngelo rejected the Montreal Canadiens potential offer for this year and next if he were to agree to a mutual termination with the Rangers. The Rangers can buy him out this offseason at 1/3 his contract.

The Montreal Canadiens checked in on Ryan Getzlaf and Mike Hoffman.

The Bruins and Nashville Predators looked at Adam Gaudette this season. “Was he traded because his exposure was at the heart of it? I can’t say that, but I do believe the situation exacerbated tensions. One way or another, Gaudette’s time in Vancouver was coming to a close.”

Tanner Pearson‘s three-year, $3.25 million contract led the Los Angeles Kings to go an extra year with Alex Iafallo and the Philadelphia Flyers up to $3 million for Scott Laughton.

Term is going to be battle for free agents this season.

The Philadelphia Flyers and Winnipeg Jets looked at Alex Goligoski.

The Edmonton Oilers looked at Patrik Nemeth and the Colorado Avalanche looked at David Rittich before settling. The Penguins looked at Travis Zajac.