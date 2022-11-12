NHL Rumors: Rental Defensemen, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Vegas Golden Knights

Three rental defensemen that could be moved by the deadline

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: There are three pending UFA defensemen to keep an eye on leading up to the March 3rd trade deadline.

John Klingberg signed with the Anaheim Ducks for $7 million knowing that he would be traded to a contender at the deadline. The Montreal Canadiens had tried to sign him to a one-year deal this past offseason. Klingberg has a no-trade until January 1st and then a 10-team trade list.

The Anaheim Ducks also have Kevin Shattenkirk at $3.9 million. He has a 12-team no-trade list that he’s already submitted.

The Minnesota Wild could move Matt Dumba if they fall out of the race, He could possibly be in trade talks while they are in the playoff race if it’s a ‘hockey trade’. He 10-team no-trade list.

Is it time for the Penguins to move on from Kasperi Kapanen?

Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: It’s time for the Pittsburgh Penguins to move on from forward Kasperi Kapanen. They re-signed him this past offseason and after a solid start, he’s found himself in the pressbox watching games.

In a perfect world, the Penguins would be able to trade him for an asset, but that seems unlikely now.

They could put him on waivers, and if he clears, they could assign him to the AHL. If he cleared, maybe he finds his game and can return. If doesn’t improve, he can just stay there. Or maybe someone decides to gamble on his $3.2 million cap hit.

If the Penguins were able to move his salary, it could open up other options to improve the team.

The Golden Knights will likely try to trade Robin Lehner next offseason

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: (mailbag) The Vegas Golden Knights will likely try to trade Robin Lehner this offseason. For them to do so, the tandem of Logan Thompson and Adin Hill needs to perform adequately.

Lehner carries a $5 million cap hit for another two seasons, and after missing this entire season due to injuries, they may need to retain salary to take back a contract.

Hill is also in the final year of his contract, so they’d need to extend him or find another backup. Hill could price himself out of Vegas with a good season.