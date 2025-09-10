NHL Rumors: Report That Kirill Kaprizov Turns Down Eight Years and $128 Million

Frank Seravalli: Sources have said that Kirill Kaprizov and his camp have turned down an eight-year contract extension offer from the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday worth $128 million total – a $16 million salary cap hit. It would have been the largest contract in NHL history.

Jim Biringer: On Seravalli’s report of Kirill Kaprizov turning down an eight-year, $128 million deal. Did the Minnesota Wild overplay their hand and blow negotiating 101?

“Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov has reportedly turned down an eight-year deal worth $128 million, $16 million AAV. That would be the most by any player in NHL history. I know he’s waiting for Connor McDavid, who’s eligible to sign an extension this past July 1st, similar to Kirill Kaprizov. Maybe he’s waiting for McDavid to reset the market so he can go higher.

But here’s the issue: ownership and the GM came out and basically said they’d give him whatever he wants. We heard Craig Leopold’s report saying, you know, it’s going to be the biggest contract in NHL history. You know, we’ve heard reports, I’ve said it on TSN radio, 690 with Simon Tsalikis, Mitch Gallo, written about it for NHL rumors.com, as well as Full Press Media, that you can’t do that. Negotiation 101 says you don’t come out and lose leverage, and the Minnesota Wild have no leverage.

Now, there’s been reports and speculation throughout the season that you know, maybe he doesn’t want to be in Minnesota anymore. Maybe he wants to go to a bigger market, Chicago, another place. But you don’t lose your leverage. You can’t come out and say, we’ll give him whatever he wants.

Now, again, he could be waiting for McDavid to reset the market, but the Minnesota Wild know they can’t lose this type of player. He’s the most important player in franchise history. He’s the best player in franchise history, and have stated multiple times, if they lose him, the Wild become a different team. They need Kirill Kaprizov. He knows they need them.

And again, this is just negotiation tactics, but as mentioned over the summer, it was going to be more than Leon Draisaitl at $14 million a season. Was, obviously it’s not going to be 16 million a season. Could it be 17 million? Tune in to find out.

But report out there, Kirill Kaprizov turning down eight-year deal, $16 million AAV. You know the Wild, they’re gonna pay him whatever he wants to keep him there. But now Kirill Kaprizov holds all the cards in this negotiation. Bill Guerin and Craig Leopold might have messed up with their tactics. Stay tuned for more.

