NHL Rumors: RFA Jeremy Swayman Has the Leverage

Jeremy Swayman has the leverage as he waits for a new contract from the Boston Bruins

TSN: Chris Johnston on SportsCentre with Jay Onrait talking about the latest on Boston Bruins’ restricted free agent goaltender Jeremy Swayman.

Onrait: “And then maybe the most notable restricted free agent right now, Chris is Jeremy Swayman of the Bruins. Linus Ullmark gets dealt to Ottawa in the offseason. Swayman the clear number one in Boston. Any to update on those negotiations between Boston and Swayman?”

Johnston: “Well, the fact that that trade was made tells you that Swayman has got a lot of leverage in these talks. I mean, he’s had such a great start to his career. His numbers are among some of the best goaltenders in terms of any comparables that he and his side bring to the table. And so, you know, obviously he’s looking for a big deal.

What I’ll say is this, there’s been a lot of speculation on the Swayman front. The sense I get is there’s way less concern inside the talks, behind the scenes, with the people involved in those talks than there might be in terms of some of the discussion publicly.

And sort of like I talked about Perfetti going to the Vegas media tour on behalf of the Jets. You know, Swayman’s been in Boston skating with his teammates. I think that’s a good sign. It’s a sign of someone who wants to be there. Wants to be with the team. That some of the animosity that can sometimes come into these sort of negotiations isn’t present.

And look, we’ll have to see how this plays out in these coming days. It becomes so vital now, right, deadline, it’s a soft deadline, but the start of Camp is a big day to get any of these restricted agent deals done. And so, for Swayman and the Bruins, I do think next week looms as a pretty important deadline in their talks.

But, as I say, my sense is that they’re going to find something that gets him into training camp, because it’s an important season for the team, and he’s such an important player to that organization.”