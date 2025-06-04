NHL Rumors: Sabres, Canucks, Golden Knights, Sharks, Oilers, Rangers and More

Will the Sabres circle back to the Canucks about Elias Pettersson? Thatcher Demko may need a change of scenery

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: How bold of a move are the Buffalo Sabres willing to make? Bowen Byram is out there, and before the trade deadline, Owen Power, JJ Peterka and Alex Tuch drew interest. Will the Sabres circle back to Elias Pettersson?

The asking price for Pettersson hasn’t changed much. Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko has a year left at $5 million and may welcome a change of scenery now that Kevin Lankinen appears to be their long-term goalie.

It’s a long-shot that Brock Boeser re-signs with the Canucks. They’ll need to replace his offense.

Quick Hits on the Golden Knights, Sharks, Islanders, Oilers, Bruins, Stars, Rangers, Predators, and Mammoth

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: The Vegas Golden Knights may consider moving pending RFA defenseman Nic Hague, who is due for a raise. Vegas has some holes to fill and only about $9.6 million in projected cap space. They’ve already spoken to teams about Hague.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if the San Jose Sharks talked to the New York Islanders about switching draft slots, with the Sharks eyeing defenseman Matthew Schaefer.

The Edmonton Oilers asked the Boston Bruins about goaltender Jeremy Swayman during the season.

Sources say that Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment is available as the Stars look to clear some cap space. They have less than $5 million available at the moment.

New York Rangers names in the rumor mill include K’Andre Miller, Chris Kreider, and Mika Zibanejad.

Nashville Predators forward Jonathan Marchessault is available. He has a 15-team no-trade clause.

The Utah Mammoth are believed to be open to moving their fourth-overall pick, and may be interested in a young, NHL-proven, top-six forward.

