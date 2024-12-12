NHL Rumors: Salary Cap, CBA Talks, and Connor McDavid

Two scenarios for next year’s salary cap

TSN: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly presented at the Board of Governors meetings two scenarios for next season’s salary cap according to Pierre LeBrun. One was the current formula with a five percent increase from $88 million to $92.5 million.

The other scenario to increase even higher would have to be negotiated to soften the gap of the large increase that is expected to happen the following year.

NHL Rumors: What’s Happening on the Island?

CBA talks could commence in February

TSN: Chris Johnston says it sounds like the NHL and NHLPA will hold some CBA talks in February as the sides will be together for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

“One thing Bettman mentioned is, it doesn’t have to be a formal start date and a formal end. There’s an ongoing dialogue and in the process of organizing that tournament, talking about the IOC and IIHF about the 2026 Olympics, they’re getting to some of the issues on a more informal basis. This is such a unique experience.”

Likely no Connor McDavid extension talk until after the season, and there is no need to panic if it doesn’t happen right away

TSN: Pierre LeBrun spoke with the Edmonton Oilers CEO of Operations, Jeff Jackson, who said there have been no talks with Connor McDavid and his reps about a contract extension. He’s got a year left and is eligible to sign an extension on July 1st.

Get the sense there is no rush, and like Leon Draisaitl‘s last year, they’ll likely wait until after the season to hold any talks.

NHL Rumors: Expansion Seems Inevitable, and Scheduling Alterations?

“One thing that Jeff Jackson re-iterated is, July 1 is not a deadline. Whether an extension gets done July 1 or later in the summer, so be it. Everyone should calm down and Oilers nation should realize it’ll get done when it gets done. Obviously that’s what OIlers fans hope. “