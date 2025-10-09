NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers, and Montreal Canadiens

The San Jose Sharks have plenty of free agents they could look to move at any point

Marco D’Amico: The San Jose Sharks acquired the contracts of Carey Price and Ryan Ellis, so they have the cap cushion to move out some veterans at any point. The Sharks have nine pending UFAs and a couple of RFAs that teams might be interested in.

Will the Florida Panthers target Evgeni Malkin?

NHL Rumour Report: Greg Wyshynski on the Halford & Brough Show on the Florida Panthers: “The growing narrative in the league right now with Barkov going out and Malkin having a house in Miami, that they’ll probably find a way for him to be the 1C in Florida before too long.”

NHL Rumors: What Happened between Isaac Howard and the Tampa Bay Lightning?

The Montreal Canadiens and Lane Hutson have been at an impasse for a while now

Bleacher Report: Frank Seravalli on the impasse between the Montreal Canadiens and Lane Hutson.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“What about the reigning Calder Trophy winner in Lane Hutson? Look, these sides have been going at this really since June. They’ve the Canadians have made a significant push to get Lane Hudson extended. They see, the Hutson camp; they see the world that has changed.

As we mentioned, it’s not connected at all to, to Logan Cooley. They play two different positions, but they’re all young players are connected in the same way. If you’re going to be signing a long-term deal that, with this cap environment is changing. You see what Luke Hughes signed for. You see what Jackson Lacombe signed for. A different set of rights.

He’s a 10.2C player, Lane Hutson, meaning, after this season ends, if he doesn’t have a new contract, that he’s not eligible for an offer sheet. He’s not eligible for arbitration, so he’s really kind of stuck and doesn’t have much leverage. That’s, Jackson Lacombe signing his third deal. That’s not apples to apples. Luke Hughes, you know, similar situation, but the Hughes Family Tax is a whole other, you know, can of worms that is not connected to lean Hutson.

NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, Buffalo Sabres, and the Montreal Canadiens

So the reigning Calder Trophy winner, 66 points last year, historic season on the back end, they’d like to get something done, but I think these two sides have been at an impasse for a while now, and I’m again. I’m not holding my breath that it gets done, but I’ll never say never.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.