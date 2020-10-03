NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, Minnesota Wild, and the Columbus Blue Jackets

Sharks want to make sure Dubnyk would be comfortable in San Jose

Pierre LeBrun: Minnesota Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk has a 10-team no-trade clause and the San Jose Sharks are not on it.

The Wild can trade him to the Sharks with no issues, but thinks that they want to make sure Dubnyk is comfortable with the idea of playing in San Jose before trade talks go further.

Michael Russo: Hearing decision one way or the other in the next few days. Doug Wilson runs a classy ship. I remember how appreciative Kurtis Foster was when he broke his femur in San Jose and how Wilson and the Sharks treated him while he was hospitalized

Justin Bourne: ” San Jose trading an asset to get Dubnyk, given the goalie market, seems not great?”

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: The Columbus Blue Jackets are expected to be one of the more active teams this offseason. There are looking to upgrade at forward. A look at potential trade candidates for the Blue Jackets and putting them into tiers.

Likely

Josh Anderson – RFA – There may not be enough money for him with the flat cap. Will he accept a qualifying offer or head to arbitration if he’s not traded?

On the radar

Brandon Dubinsky – A team would be acquiring him to LTIR him (Toronto) or for the cap hit along with an asset.

Ryan Murray – Has dealt with a back injury over the years. The LA Kings could be a team interested as they are looking for a skilled left-handed defenseman. One-year left at $4.6 million.

David Savard – Using their defensive to improve in other areas. A year left on his deal at $4.25 million.

Markus Nitivaara – Second pairing defenseman coming off a rough year. He has two-years left $2.7 million.

Joonas Korpisalo and Elvis Merzlikins – The Blue Jackets are listening to offers on both players but don’t have to trade either. It’s a crowded goalie market this offseason. Both are two years away from being UFAs.

Not off limits

Cam Atkinson – His no-trade clause switches to a modified no-trade – a 10-team trade list. Doesn’t make a lot of sense to move his offense unless they are getting a center back, and is part of some other moves.

Boone Jenner – Wouldn’t be easy for the Blue Jackets to trade him. Does a lot of the dirty work for them. Might be better suited at left wing but has played center the past two seasons.

Kirill Marchenko – Could be a throw-in/sweetener. Not coming to the NHL until 2022-23.

Daniil Tarasov – Don’t really want to move him but could include in the right deal. He wouldn’t be a throw-in piece.

Alexander Wennberg – The Blue Jackets would likely need to retain salary or take on a bad contract. Three years left at $4.9 million.