NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, Philadelphia Flyers, and the Nashville Predators

The San Jose Sharks may have a defenseman to move

Murray Pam: The San Jose Sharks claimed defenseman Nick Leddy off waivers and signed defenseman Dmitry Orlov. The Sharks have at least 8 defensemen on NHL deals now.

Left-handed defenseman Mario Ferraro can play both sides and has a year left on his contract at a $3.25 million cap hit.

Christian Dvorak took just a one-year deal from the Philadelphia Flyers, and there’s no intentions to move him

Kevin Kurz: (after the Philadelphia Flyers’ signing of Christian Dvorak for one year) Multiple sources have said Christian Dvorak had offers from other teams for multiple years, but he was looking at the Flyers right from the start. He had played for coach Rick Tocchet in Arizona.

NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers Continue to Look for Goaltending

Kevin Kurz: The understanding from both the Flyers and Dvorak is not to trade him at the deadline. If the Flyers are just a couple of points out of the playoff race at the deadline, they’ll keep him. If things go off the rails for the Flyers and they’re terrible, well, that may be a different story.

The Nashville Predators add size to their blue line and have been unable to find a center

Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean: Nashville Predators GM Barry Trotz’s goal this offseason was to improve their blue line as “If you can’t defend, you can’t win.”

Trotz said he wanted to get “bigger and younger.” He added 6-foot-6 Nic Hague and 6-foot-2 Nick Perbix.

The Predators are thin down the middle, and there weren’t many options in free agency. Right now, they have Ryan O’Reilly, Fedor Svechkov, Michael McCarron, and Erik Haula. Trotz said he tried to upgrade but was not able to. There will be more pressure on the wingers to provide more offense.

NHL Rumors: Blues, Kraken, Ducks, and the Red Wings

“I can’t produce a top-line centerman overnight,” Trotz said. “So we’ve still got to build this team. We didn’t say we were going to build it overnight. We’re going to build it and try to be competitive and strong and continue to try to win.”

