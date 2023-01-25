NHL Rumors: Scouting NJ-VGK and MTL-BOS, Leafs, Blues, Flyers and the Avalanche

Scouting the Devils and Golden Knights

Ryan Novozinsky: Scouts listed in New Jersey to watch the Devils and Golden Knights: San Jose Sharks (2), St. Louis Blues, Ottawa Senators, Dallas Stars, Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets and the Anaheim Ducks.

Scouting the Canadiens and Bruins

Stu Cowan: Scouts listed in Montreal to watch the Canadiens and Bruins: Arizona Coyotes, Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, New Jersey Devils, Tampa Bay Lightning, Washington Capitals, and the Belleville Senators (AHL).

Maple Leafs hope to extend Conor Timmins

TSN: Chris Johnston said that the Toronto Maple Leafs have interest in signing defenseman Conor Timmins to a contract extension. He’s been a nice fit and they hope to get something done for the pending RFA.

The Blues have put Ryan O’Reilly in play

TSN: The St. Louis Blues want to test the interest for pending UFA forward Ryan O’Reilly even though he’s still injured according to Darren Dreger.

“We know he’s hurt, he’s going to a be out for a while and it’s still early because the Blues, like all clubs who are looking at the playoff picture, don’t know if they are willing to go all in yet.

But the ask for Ryan O’Reilly is going to be similar what normally would be for a player of similar stature – you’re talking about draft picks, you’re talking about a prospect, the draft pick could be determined by the quality of the prospect so, it is again still early, but Ryan O’Reilly is officially in play.”

Would Kevin Hayes be an option for the Avalanche?

Eric Duhatschek of The Athletic: The Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche could use a No. 2 center after not replacing Vincent Trocheck and Nazem Kadri.

The cost to acquire Bo Horvat or Ryan O’Reilly could be high, so if the Avs want to go a little cheaper, and if they could get the Philadelphia Flyers to retain some of Kevin Hayes $7.142 million cap hit, he could be an option. He does have three years left on his deal though.