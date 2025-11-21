NHL Rumors: Scouting TOR-CBJ, Edmonton Oilers, and the Top 25 NHL Trade Targets

Scouting the Toronto Maple Leafs and Columbus Blue Jackets

David Pagnotta: There were 21 team reps and scouts from 19 different teams listed to attend Thursday’s game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Columbus Blue Jackets.

The list included the Seattle Kraken (2), St. Louis Blues (2), Anaheim Ducks, Colorado Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers, Dallas Stars, Florida Panthers, Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Utah Mammoth, Vancouver Canucks, Vegas Golden Knights, and Washington Capitals.

On the Edmonton Oilers goaltending search

NHL Rumour Report: David Pagnotta on OilersNation Everyday, on the Edmonton Oilers goaltending search: “Unless something is totally coming out of left field and it’s involving a bigger name on this roster, I just don’t see the goaltending being addressed impactfully, significantly, this season.”

Top 25 NHL trade targets to watch

Chris Johnston of The Athletic: A look at the first top 25 NHL trade board of the season.

1. Rasmus Andersson – RHD – Calgary Flames – Pending UFA – $4.55 million cap hit

2. Steven Stamkos – C – Nashville Predators – Two years left – $8 million cap hit

3. Alex Tuch – RW – Buffalo Sabres – Pending UFA – $4.75 million cap hit

4. Blake Coleman – LW – Calgary Flames – One year left – $4.9 million cap hit

5. Yegor Chinakhov – LW – Columbus Blue Jackets – One year left – $2.1 million cap hit

6. Brayden Schenn – C – St. Louis Blues – Two years left – $6.5 million cap hit

7. Ryan O’Reilly – C – Nashville Predators – One year left – $4.5 million cap hit

8. Justin Faulk – RHD – St. Louis Blues – One year left – $6.5 million cap hit

9. Brandon Carlo – RHD – One year left – $3.485 million cap hit

10. Jonathan Marchessault – RW – Nashville Predators – Three years left – $5.5 million cap hit

11. Boone Jenner – C – Columbus Blue Jackets – Pending UFA – $3.75 million cap hit

12. Anders Lee – LW – New York Islanders – Pending UFA – $7 million cap hit

13. Ryan Hartman – C – Minnesota Wild – One year left – $1 million cap hit

14. Bryan Rust – RW – Pittsburgh Penguins – Two years left – $5.125 million cap hit

15. Christian Dvorak – C – Philadelphia Flyers – Pending UFA – $5.4 million cap hit

16. Alex Wennberg – C – San Jose Sharks – Pending UFA – $5 million cap hit

17. Kiefer Sherwood – RW – Vancouver Canucks – Pending UFA – $1.5 million cap hit

18. Jaden Schwartz – LW – Seattle Kraken – Pending UFA – $5.5 million cap hit

19. Connor Murphy – RHD – Chicago Blackhawks – Pending UFA – $4.4 million cap hit

20. Jordan Kyrou – RW – St. Louis Blues – Five years left – $8.125 million cap hit

21. Nazem Kadri – C – Calgary Flames – Three years left – $7 million cap hit

22. Mario Ferraro – LHD – San Jose Sharks – Pending UFA – $3.25 million cap hit

23. Brennan Othmann – LW – New York Rangers – Pending UFA – $863,333

24. Erik Karlsson – RHD – Pittsburgh Penguins – One year left – $10 million cap hit

25. Morgan Rielly – LHD – Toronto Maple Leafs – Four years left – $7.5 million cap hit

