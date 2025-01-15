NHL Rumors: Seattle Kraken, and the Dallas Stars

A couple of Seattle Kraken forwards have their names out there

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on Seattle Kraken speculation and if some changes could be coming.

“You know, Ron Francis is a very careful, cautious guy. That’s who he is. He doesn’t act impulsively, and I think there are people in the organization who would like him to be a bit more like that. But that’s just not who he is. I think also, you know, losing takes its toll.

I’ve heard (Andre) Burakovsky a bit out there. I’ve heard (Oliver) Bjorkstrand a bit out there.

You know, the big challenge for Seattle is they simply just don’t have a huge prospect pool yet because they haven’t been around that long.

So I just think it’s a bit of stress, a bit of frustration, right now, and they’re trying to navigate how they’re going to get through it.

What the Dallas Stars looking to add?

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta on The Latest on the Dallas Stars and what they are looking to add to their lineup ahead of the trade deadline.

Ryan Paton: “Dallas. We talk about them, they’re quietly going about their business. Jake Oettinger playing well. Dallas has won straight games. They’re also looking to add, probably before the deadline. What are you hearing about that?”

Pagnotta: “Yeah, they’ve got some extra cap space because of Tyler Seguin‘s injury that they’re going to take advantage of. Seg’s is expected to not come back until mid-playoffs, maybe Conference Final, if they can get there.

But the Dallas Stars are in a position to exceed the salary cap by $9.85 million, that Seguin’s hit, if they can find a top-six winger, scoring winger, and a top four defenseman, it sounds like that’s what they would like to do. They’ve got the money to spend as I mentioned, ownership signed off. Go for it. Go nuts. They want a chance. They think their window is now.

Wyatt Johnston has been playing better. Jason Robertson has been playing better. That’s great. They want to add to that and give themselves a better shot at a Stanley Cup.

